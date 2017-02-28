Custom built unit development that screams Gen Y

IT IS a building complex designed for Generation Y. It is modern, stylish, functional and fast.

A multi-million dollar, multi-use building complex is proposed for a vacant site on 36 Mary St in Yeppoon - a building to make the echo boomer's mouths water.

Five residential units sitting atop shops and offices has been submitted to the Livingstone Shire Council for approval by Capricorn Survey Group (CQ) Pty Ltd on behalf of Statewide Property Group - a local developer of both residential and commercial sites through the region.

Statewide Property Group's Stephen Schravemade believes the site would perfectly compliment the current and proposed developments around Yeppoon.

"The units are really close to social infrastructure, so young people should be attracted to the location,” he said.

"Four shops on the ground floor would be available for boutique offices or shops and expressions of interest are currently being taken.

"You could say there is a shortage of mixed-use sites like this. Ones that make good use of the modern infrastructure that Livingstone has.

"Buyers would be able to make use of the Foreshore developments and high-rise car park that are positive outcomes for the region.”

Aerial view. Contributed

Located in the heart of Yeppoon, with The Mill Gallery, pubs, coffee shops, eateries, takeaways and the beach a stone's throw away - it screams Gen Y.

The proposal is currently being publicly advertised and it is hoped that the application would be decided by the council in April.

The site was previously approved by another developer for 25 residential units in 2006 and early excavation work was undertaken, however with the financial crisis it did not proceed any further.

The current proposal is set back further from adjoining residences with a much lesser impact on the neighbouring lands utilising the previous earthworks that were done.

"If approved by Council the developer would hope to commence construction in the second half of this year.”