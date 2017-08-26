26°
Custom feature has buyers flocking to this Rocky home

Melanie Plane
| 26th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
HOT PROPERTY: 36 Bellbird Drive at Parkhurst is expected to draw large crowds today.
HOT PROPERTY: 36 Bellbird Drive at Parkhurst is expected to draw large crowds today.

FROM the porcelain tiles to the plantation shutters, high quality finishes meet the eye at every turn inside 36 Bellbird Drive.

Large crowds of potential buyers are expected to flock to the Riverside Estate, Parkhurst property today when Ray White Rockhampton sales agent Michael Millers opens its doors for showing between 11.45am and 12.15pm.

Mr Millers said there had already been plenty of interest in the 2230sq m property which is listed for $609,000.

Aptly described as the ultimate lifestyle property, the Hooper Construction built home boasts four large built-in bedrooms, two stunning bathrooms, a media room and a spacious open-plan living and dining area.

The ultra-modern kitchen includes an Induction 900 cook top and has oodles of storage and bench space.

But Mr Millers said it was what's outside the home that will really seal the deal for buyers - particularly those with young children.

"You've got your very own park in the background," Mr Millers said.

"What separates the house more than others it the custom built playground for the kids with the shade over the top.

"The owners always thought that would make a good spot for a hot tub later on."

With approximately $8000 spent on the playground materials alone, Mr Millers said the feature was certainly unique particularly to such high quality.

Aside from the fantastic playground, the property, which is fully fenced, also includes a large 10m x 7m shed, side access and has plenty of extra room for a game of backyard cricket.

"It's one of the reasons people go out to Riverside Estate, there's space for the kids to run around but its only 15 minutes to the Rockhampton Hospital," Mr Millers said of the expansive backyard.

"At Riverside Estate we only have three for sale at the moment, there is not a lot out there for sale as it is a sought after family area."

While the property is listed with selling agent Barbara Harris, her Ray White Rockhampton colleague Sales Agent Michael Millers is showing the home this weekend.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  property real estate

