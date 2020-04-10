Custom festival clothing on hold

CHEERY AND BRIGHT: Samantha McGair of Little Patch Creations. Sam makes festival wear clothing and now with event cancellations is branching into casual wear.

SAMANTHA McGair would normally be in the peak season of her business, but now thanks to event cancellations, she is looking at other ways to continue to make an income.

Samantha, 25, moved to Yeppoon in October last year and is the founder and creator of Little Patch Creations.

As someone who has always had a creative and artistic side, Samantha started her business in 2012 as a hobby making jewellery and other crafty items.

Over time she delved into other areas before she found her niche – custom festival wear.

She has mostly been self-taught with a lot of trial and error over the years.

“I love festival clothing, and how creative and bright it is,” she said.

Between January and May last year she made 500 items of clothing.

Samantha takes custom order designs from her website.

This year she was expecting to exceed that number.

But after all the music festivals were cancelled, the orders dried up.

Samantha had about 40 orders that were already paid for and she was ready to make. Just three of those orders have been cancelled.

Most customers have told Samantha they will keep their order and wear it eventually, for which she has been really grateful.

“I’ve had such an overwhelming amount of support from people,” she said.

“It has been really helpful and a lot less stressful.

“A lot of people know me as a one-person (business) and I run it all myself.”

But now as it is unknown when events will begin again, it is a worry when her next orders will come in.

“It’s not how I expected this year to go. Over the last few years my orders have increased, this is my busiest time of the year usually, I get smashed with orders,” she said.

Samantha has decided to expand her range and start to make casual wear.



“I thought I would change my business model for the time being and casual wear isn’t going to go out of fashion no matter what happens,” she said.

Casual wear is something she has always wanted to introduce and now is a good opportunity to do so.

The range will include comfortable shorts, dresses and skirts – clothing that can be worn for all occasions.

STILL SHIPPING: Samantha posts custom clothing to all over Australia.

“I pick styles that cater for all shapes and sizes and age groups,” she said.

In the festival wear community, many businesses don’t make plus-size clothing and Little Patch Creations is one of the few that do.

It is something about which Samantha is very passionate and will continue to honour.

“I find it’s important to stick to that and cater for everyone,” she said.

While it is concerning, Samantha has a positive outlook on life and faith she will still be able to make an income.

“You just have to adapt and change,” she said.

“I’ve always been a person that has taken what has happening at that time and run with it.”