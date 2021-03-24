Customer sent threatening text messages to business owner

A customer who sent threatening text messages to a home business owner has been fined.

Nola Joi Keech, 45, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 18 to using a carriage service to make serious threats of harm.

The court heard that prior to December last year, Keech entered into a payment agreement for items which the victim made at a home business.

On December 7, the payment arrangement failed and the victim informed Keech that her order would not be fulfilled.

Over the next few days, Keech sent several text messages to the victim requesting reimbursement of money which she had already paid.

One of the text messages said: "I want my f...ing money you dumb dog... I will come and take it out if I have to. You're f...ing with the wrong person. I'm off to jail after Christmas anyway. I have nothing to lose."

A subsequent text message from Keech said: "I already know where you live, you will burn c...".

The victim, who deposited the money back into Keech's account, made a formal complaint to police.

The court heard that Keech had no history of a like nature but was on a probation order at the time of her offending.

Keech's solicitor said Keech had admitted to losing her temper and as it had been coming up to Christmas, she was desperate for the money.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned Keech that people could go to jail for this type of offence.

Mr Press fined her $800 and a conviction was recorded.

