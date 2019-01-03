Customers can't get enough of sweet bites of heaven

THEY'RE delectable, tasteful and delicious bites of heaven.

And Korean-come-Rockhampton woman Minji Lim, 27, has hit the right spot.

After launching her macarons business just some months ago, Minirons, she is becoming rapidly popular.

Last month, she attended the Kern Arcade markets for one of her first events and sold out of the 200 macarons of gooey goodness in just half an hour.

"It's a new thing... it's a fancy dessert,” Ms Lim said.

"Making macaroons is actually a lot of work... so there aren't many places that sell them.”

And Ms Lim knows too well how hard they are to make, having spends months and months getting it just right.

There are many secrets to getting the mix right. Jann Houley

Ms Lim is a qualified chef but in her previous role at Cafe Bliss she was making a lot of desserts.

She wanted to make macarons and set her mind to it.

Macarons are a small sweet meringue-based treat. The shells are a meringue shells and sandwich a creamy filling.

"I could make anything I wanted but I never got it right,” she said

"It was a challenge for me and I kept going until I got it right.”

Six months later and over five kilos of almond meal later, she cracked the code.

"Every time I messed up something, I could figure out what I did wrong,” Ms Lim said.

"When you Google it there are hundreds of macaron recipes but they are so different... some can work... some cannot.”

The macarons packaged and ready to go. Contributed

MINIRONS:

Handmade by Minji Lims

Assortment of flavoured macarons

Find her at some markets including Kern Arcade on Sundays

Order on Facebook

There are a lot of tricks of the trade and secrets, Ms Lim learnt.

"It is not something you will follow and get 100 per cent perfect macaroons; it depends on the temperature and humidity and the difference of the oven you are using,” she said.

A few weeks ago, she had an order over 200 macarons and after making them the way she normally did, they weren't setting properly.

Minji Lim's makes all of the macarons by hand. Jann Houley

"I thought I had 100 per cent foolproof recipe,” she said.

But it was raining and the ambient temperatures and environment was affecting the process.

She ended up turning the air conditioner on a dry function and put the heater on to dry out the moisture.

But she now knows, when it is rainy or too humid, she has to cut down the amount of egg whites and add extra sugar so they get firmer.

"If you don't get the meringue right, it won't work,” Ms Lim.

They come in a colourful selection of flavours. Contributed

Her flavour range is forever expanding from creme brulee, Oreo cookies and cream to apple crumble and rosewater raspberries Turkish delight.

Ms Lim's favourite flavours of the week are the pretzel and salted caramel and the Milo ones.

She also plans on making some special ones for Australia Day in a few weeks with Vegemite, Milo, Golden Gaytime and Milo flavours.

But just like making them, not all flavours have worked out. She tried to recreate the mango and macadaemia Weis bar flavour but sadly, it just melted when setting.

"I will be sticking to classic flavours but new ones as well so people can experience different ones,” Ms Lim said.

For now, custom orders are being taken through Facebook and she has even had some stocked in East St's Coffee Society.

She has plans this year of stocking the treats in more cafes across the city this year.