Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A tanning bed is pictured, (not the location mentioned in the article).
A tanning bed is pictured, (not the location mentioned in the article).
Fashion & Beauty

Customer’s horror find in sun-bed

by Imogen Braddick, The Sun
31st May 2021 5:50 AM

A shocked tanning salon customer found a dead woman on a sun-bed in Austria more than two hours after she went into the cubicle.

The client made the grim discovery of the 50-year-old woman in one of the tanning cubicles at the salon in Deutsch Kaltenbrunn, a town in the district of Jennersdorf in Burgenland.

The woman had gone to the fully automatic tanning salon for a session at 2.30pm and she was found dead at 4.45pm, Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports.

The alarmed customer who found the body had become suspicious as the cubicle said it was in use, but no noise could be heard.

After calling out to the woman, they managed to open the door with a coin and found the lifeless body of the woman.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the woman, from Burgenland, could not be saved.

During the autopsy, police said there was no evidence of foul play.

And an inspection of the salon found there were no faults with the sun beds.

"We express our deepest condolences to the relatives," a spokesperson for the salon said.

The results of a toxicological study are pending.

Elsewhere, a bride-to-be from Manchester, UK, collapsed and died in a tanning salon cubicle.

Jenna Vickers, 26, was found after the salon manager broke in and tried to save her.

She had earlier told friends on social media that she was injecting herself with a tanning product.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission.

Originally published as Customer's horror find in sun-bed

More Stories

Show More
beauty health lifestyle sun-bed tanning salon

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yeppoon vets lodges plans again to expand clinic

        Premium Content Yeppoon vets lodges plans again to expand clinic

        Pets & Animals There would more surgery and treatment rooms, animal wards and an imaging room, providing better care to clients

        Man busted twice in 24 hours possessing drugs

        Premium Content Man busted twice in 24 hours possessing drugs

        Crime A man was busted twice in 24 hours with drugs was employed prior to the COVID...

        CQ accused criminal of interest to Border Force

        Premium Content CQ accused criminal of interest to Border Force

        Crime A Central Queensland woman who is the interest of the Australian Border Force has...

        LETTERS: What makes a true hero in our community?

        Premium Content LETTERS: What makes a true hero in our community?

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor, SMS to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon