Customers praise new click and collect service

STILL READING: Libraries across the region have been offering a click and collect service since Monday, April 6.

A NEW click-and-collect service has allowed many across the region to read new books and continue life with some sense of normalcy.

About 111 items have been loaned since the new system launched at all Central Highlands Regional Council libraries on Monday, April 6.

“I think it’s fantastic,” the council’s general manager communities John McDougall said.

“I love the innovation and I love that my staff have literally come up with this idea themselves and the public have really taken it on board as a great idea.

“It’s exceeded our expectations in its first four days.”

Mr McDougall said the new process was implemented to allow regular library goers to feel connected.

“The really great thing is people are still able to access some of those normal things that we take for granted day to day,” he said.

Springsure resident Sue Davis, 64, has been using the library facilities for the past 19 years, but had to stop when coronavirus restrictions were enforced.

“I visit the library every couple of weeks to renew my books,” she said.

“I’m very lucky in the fact that the two librarians source my preferred reading material from other libraries, so I am never without a good book to read.”

Ms Davis has been able to continue to borrow books through the new service.

“The click and collect service is a great initiative and the staff who are running it should be congratulated,” she said.

“I will be using the service as I’m one who likes to read a book, not a tablet, which is why this service is essential so people can continue to order books.”

Other library users have said it’s “such an amazing idea, well done library ladies”, and that the library staff are “angels in disguise”.

One concern for Ms Davis is that not many elderly citizens have computer access.

“But in saying that we do have two wonderful aged care services in the community whom I’m sure will be able to assist them,” she said.

Customers can borrow books, DVDs, audiobooks and magazines using either the library catalogue or by calling 1300 242 686.

Staff will collate, sanitise and package items, then call customers to let them know when and where to pick up their loan from outside the library.

When making reservations, Mr McDougall says customers should choose items from their local branch as travel between branches is currently limited.

He says members can also continue to access the online resources including Kanopy, to stream films, documentaries and TV shows, and the National Geographic Virtual Database.

Visit the council website for more information.