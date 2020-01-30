Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Cut off for five months — and loving it

by Peter Michael
30th Jan 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN it floods out beyond the edge of the empty Outback, life turns into "a David Attenborough documentary".

"It blows you away,'' said Lake Nash station manager Erin Gibson, who runs the 1.7 million hectare cattle property, three hours' drive west of Mount Isa.

His family and some of 10 staff are likely to be happily isolated by floodwaters for up to five months.

Erin and Natalie Gibson with children Mitchell, 3, Charlotte, nine months, and Ella, 5. Picture: Erin Gibson
Erin and Natalie Gibson with children Mitchell, 3, Charlotte, nine months, and Ella, 5. Picture: Erin Gibson

"Dust comes to life, it turns into a world of grass, flowers, birds, wildlife, and everything is fat and happy," the cattleman said.

Like a Slim Dusty soundtrack, the mighty Georgina River spreads as an inland sea over the blacksoil plains of the Barkly Tableland, spills into the Channel Country, 1700km west of Brisbane, and snakes to Lake Eyre.

Floodwaters in the Lake Nash area. Picture: Erin Gibson
Floodwaters in the Lake Nash area. Picture: Erin Gibson

Farmers from Cape York to Charleville, Longreach to Lake Nash, are in a state of "euphoric disbelief" as scores of flooding rivers, and soaking rain up to 200mm and more, deliver drought-breaking hope in rural Queensland.

"We're still trying to let it sink in,'' the Lake Nash station manager said.

"You don't want to get too overexcited.

"But this is a game-changer.''

Ethan Cox from Warrnambool Station, 80km southwest of Winton. Picture: John Elliott
Ethan Cox from Warrnambool Station, 80km southwest of Winton. Picture: John Elliott

The Diamantina River, Georgina River and Eyre Creek are in flood. The Cloncurry, Thomson, Flinders, Norman, Paroo, Barcoo and Cooper Creek, too.

At Cairns, more than 200mm of torrential rain in 24 hours flooded roads and turned the Barron River Falls into a raging torrent under a typical wet season.

 

 

 

Roman, 10, Raymond-John, 6, and Kristopher Matthews, 12, play in a flooded canefield next to their Ayr home. Pictured: Scott Radford-Chisholm
Roman, 10, Raymond-John, 6, and Kristopher Matthews, 12, play in a flooded canefield next to their Ayr home. Pictured: Scott Radford-Chisholm


 

Heavy rain, which may cause flash flooding, and winds up to 90km are forecast out west as the tropical monsoon low moves from the Gulf towards Alice Springs.

 

 

More Stories

Show More
drought breaking flooding floods north queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Conflicted mayor steps back from Rocky flood levee

        premium_icon Conflicted mayor steps back from Rocky flood levee

        News A change in the rules forced her hand to step back from her pet project.

        Pensioner hung out to dry over ‘eyesore’ Hills hoist

        premium_icon Pensioner hung out to dry over ‘eyesore’ Hills hoist

        News It’s an Aussies icon but for one landlord, it’s an ‘eyesore’ and it has to go.

        Woorabinda one of biggest losers in sports grants scandal

        premium_icon Woorabinda one of biggest losers in sports grants scandal

        News Their footy application was highly rated but they lost out due to ministerial...

        ’Tread carefully’: Concerned resident’s Coast Guard message

        premium_icon ’Tread carefully’: Concerned resident’s Coast Guard message

        News “I fear a lot of people will step back from taking part in and being proud of the...