Casino Local Court.
Casino Local Court. Rodney Stevens
Crime

'Cut your throat': Man jailed over vile threat to sister

Hamish Broome
by
11th Oct 2018 11:00 PM | Updated: 12th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
A MAN has been jailed for failing to honour a court-imposed community service order after he made violent threats to kill his sister.

Casino man Ian Octavians Creighton fronted Casino Local Court today after breaching the terms of a community corrections order imposed over his conviction for stalking/intimidating.

The court heard the now 49-year-old had made several threats to his sister on October 3 last year, including shouting at her: "I'll cut your throat you fat slut".

Magistrate Michael Dakin said some of the threats were recorded, and "not surprisingly his sister was concerned for her further safety".

Creighton also had an "extensive criminal history" including jail terms.

He was originally spared jail over the threats and ordered to serve 150 hours community service, but repeatedly failed to honour his obligations.

The court heard he hadn't attended any Community Corrections appointments since August 29.

Correctional staff had made several attempts to contact him between August and September, with a view to have him "reengage" with community service, but he failed to respond or did not turn up to appointments.

Magistrate Dakin said Creighton had form in failing to honour community service orders, noting that he had been jailed by a District Court judge in 1997 for breaching such orders.

He said Creighton that it was mostly "within his control" to fulfil his responsibilities.

He sentenced Creighton to four months' jail starting Wednesday. Creighton was immediately led away in handcuffs by correctional officers.

casino crime casino local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

