ROMP IN THE PARK '21: Michelle and Olive Williamson at Kershaw Gardens
News

CUTE PICS: First Romp in the Park for CQ bubs

JANN HOULEY
24th May 2021 12:00 PM
For Journee Sionepeni and her friends from Rockhampton High School, Romp in the Park wasn't only an opportunity to show off their superior jellyfish mobile making skills.

Romp in The Park attracted hundreds of children and their families to participate in fun and social events at the Kershaw Gardens.

The Year 12 students who came along are interested in a career in childcare after they graduate this year.

ROMP IN THE PARK '21: Alyeah Weldon, Journee Sionepni and Dakota Shaw at Kershaw Gardens
"We can start looking at career paths now through our school's vocational program," Dakota Shaw said.

"I really enjoy children's company and they're very optimistic.
"You don't know what you're going to get and that's pretty cool."

ROMP IN THE PARK '21: Journee Sionepeni at Kershaw Gardens
