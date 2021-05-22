Menu
ROMP IN THE PARK '21: Alyeah Weldon, Journee Sionepeni and Dakota Shaw at Kershaw Gardens
News

CUTE PICS: Romp in the Park at Kershaw gardens

JANN HOULEY
22nd May 2021 5:00 PM
For Journee Sionepeni and her friends from Rockhampton High School, Romp in the Park wasn’t only an opportunity to show off their superior jellyfish mobile making skills.

Romp in The Park attracted hundreds of children and their families to participate in fun and social events at the Kershaw Gardens.

The Year 12 students who came along are interested in a career in childcare after they graduate this year.

“We can start looking at career paths now through our school’s vocational program,” Dakota Shaw said.

“I really enjoy children’s company and they’re very optimistic.
“You don’t know what you’re going to get and that’s pretty cool.”

