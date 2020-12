Chimpanzee toddler Capri stole the show while opening Christmas gifts at the Rockhampton Zoo on Wednesday morning.

The newly arrived meerkat family quickly worked out their gifts were full of yummy Christmas goodies.

The meerkats took turns standing sentry as the others ripped their Christmas packages open.

The Rockhampton Zoo announced last week another chimpanzee baby would join the family next year.