CUTE VIDEO: Watch 4 year-old Owen who is a wildlife warrior

Owen Harris, pictured with a koala at Cooberie Park, is a wildlife warrior. He loves to play zookeeper and is raising money for wildlife conservation and one day hopes to meet Robert Irwin at Australia Zoo. Contributed

FOUR-YEAR OLD Bondoola boy Owen Harris has a dream of meeting his idol Robert Irwin one day.

You won't find Owen inside watching television or playing video games because he is too busy outside wrestling crocodiles, playing animal hospital or looking for small reptiles using his head torch.

When he isn't busy at kindy, gymnastics or riding BMX, Owen is a wildlife warrior.

Owen is signed up with Visionary Wildlife Warriors with Australia Zoo and raises money that goes towards the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors Worldwide Ltd charity for support and protecting injured, threatened and endangered wildlife.

Through the program he also collects badges to add to his passport from tasks such as cleaning up rubbish at the beach to planting trees at Mount Archer.

Owen goes to kindy at J.A.C's Learning World in Yeppoon who have really supported his cause.

Last month they held a fundraiser and all of the children dressed up as their favourite animal.

So far Owen has raised $280 for the wildlife conservation charity.

Owen's passion for animals and the wildlife stems from his upbringing.

His parents Bluey (mum) and Paul are both park rangers in Rockhampton and Byfield.

At home they also have reptiles including bearded dragons and a python named Caramel.

When asked what his favourite animal was, Owen said crocodiles because they "snap jaws”.

"He's always been interested in the wildlife and nature in general,” his mum said.

The family went on a holiday to Australia Zoo in August last year and Owen was hooked.

He got to talk to zookeepers and see the animals up close.

Since then he has now been to the zoo three times and idolises the Irwin family.

He loves Robert Irwin and wants to meet him one day but in the meantime he pretends Robert is playing with him.

Owen's mum Bluey is from Germany and they often send videos of Owen on adventures as a zookeeper.

He asked his mum to send one to Robert Irwin so Bluey has published it on YouTube in the hope the Irwins will see it.

Owen Harris: Wildlife Warrior who wants to meet Robert Irwin: Owen Harris is four years old from Yeppoon and loves playing zookeeper.

Bluey believes Owen's interest for wildlife and nature is something that is healthy and he won't grow out of it.

"It's not some obsession with a television character. I think this is just more of a passion more than anything,” she said.

DONATE: Donate to Owen's fundraising with Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, visit https://vww2019.everydayhero.com/au/owen