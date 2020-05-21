Cuteness overload: Cooberrie Park welcomes new arrival

NEW ARRIVAL: Cooberrie Park are celebrating the arrival of a new Koala joey 'Kudos'.

THE pitter patter of little paws at Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary will be a delightful ray of sunshine for those suffering the COVID-19 blues.

A newborn koala was welcomed to the world earlier this month while the wildlife sanctuary, situated near Yeppoon, was in coronavirus lockdown.

First-time mother named ‘Calypso’ gave the first glimpse of the joey’s arm on May 8 and only this week allowed the young one out of her pouch to enjoy its first taste of freedom.

Cooberrie Park ranger Kieron Smedley said they weren’t quite sure if it was a boy or a girl, but they settled on the name ‘Kudos’ for the joey.

“After November’s bushfires and the pressure of having the park shut down as a result of the coronavirus, this is the silver lining we were looking for,” Mr Smedley said.

“Australia’s wild koala population really took a hit during the bushfire crisis that saw the species suffer its biggest wipe-out in modern times, so it’s important our captive breeding programs are maintained.”

Cooberrie Park has demonstrated a successful breeding program from its Yeppoon wildlife sanctuary that has helped ensure Australia’s koala bloodlines are kept strong and healthy through a genetic swap program with other states.

The park is awaiting the state’s coronavirus restrictions to be lifted and hopes to re-open by the September school holidays where Kudos will be on display in the koala nursery.

You can sponsor or donate to the sanctuary’s not-for-profit wildlife rehabilitation centre – www.cooberriepark.com.au/adopt-an-animal.

Keep an eye on the sanctuary’s Facebook page for an announcement on when it will reopen: www.facebook.com/cooberriepark/