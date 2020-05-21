Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW ARRIVAL: Cooberrie Park are celebrating the arrival of a new Koala joey 'Kudos'.
NEW ARRIVAL: Cooberrie Park are celebrating the arrival of a new Koala joey 'Kudos'.
Pets & Animals

Cuteness overload: Cooberrie Park welcomes new arrival

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
21st May 2020 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE pitter patter of little paws at Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary will be a delightful ray of sunshine for those suffering the COVID-19 blues.

A newborn koala was welcomed to the world earlier this month while the wildlife sanctuary, situated near Yeppoon, was in coronavirus lockdown.

First-time mother named ‘Calypso’ gave the first glimpse of the joey’s arm on May 8 and only this week allowed the young one out of her pouch to enjoy its first taste of freedom.

NEW ARRIVAL: Cooberrie Park are celebrating the arrival of a new Koala joey 'Kudos'.
NEW ARRIVAL: Cooberrie Park are celebrating the arrival of a new Koala joey 'Kudos'.

Cooberrie Park ranger Kieron Smedley said they weren’t quite sure if it was a boy or a girl, but they settled on the name ‘Kudos’ for the joey.

“After November’s bushfires and the pressure of having the park shut down as a result of the coronavirus, this is the silver lining we were looking for,” Mr Smedley said.

“Australia’s wild koala population really took a hit during the bushfire crisis that saw the species suffer its biggest wipe-out in modern times, so it’s important our captive breeding programs are maintained.”

Check out our Koala Joey having its first glimpse of the outside world! ❤️🐨❤️ To all our loyal and loving Cooberrie...

Posted by Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Cooberrie Park has demonstrated a successful breeding program from its Yeppoon wildlife sanctuary that has helped ensure Australia’s koala bloodlines are kept strong and healthy through a genetic swap program with other states.

The park is awaiting the state’s coronavirus restrictions to be lifted and hopes to re-open by the September school holidays where Kudos will be on display in the koala nursery.

You can sponsor or donate to the sanctuary’s not-for-profit wildlife rehabilitation centre – www.cooberriepark.com.au/adopt-an-animal.

Keep an eye on the sanctuary’s Facebook page for an announcement on when it will reopen: www.facebook.com/cooberriepark/

baby koala cooberrie park wildlife sanctuary tmbbusiness tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Birth of baby planet captured

    Birth of baby planet captured
    • 21st May 2020 12:41 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Another all clear for Rocky

        premium_icon COVID-19: Another all clear for Rocky

        Breaking No new Queensland cases as nursing centre action plan remains at the ready.

        Aggressive political signage ruffles feathers

        premium_icon Aggressive political signage ruffles feathers

        Politics Political signage is causing quite the stir ahead of the State elections with One...

        Man dead after veering off rural highway, crashing into tree

        premium_icon Man dead after veering off rural highway, crashing into tree

        News The man was travelling south on the Burnett Hwy when he veered off the road and...

        ’Our opponents thought the final was theirs’

        premium_icon ’Our opponents thought the final was theirs’

        Sport Aaron Harmsworth shares his favourite sporting moment.