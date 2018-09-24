Cuts, curls and colours: Stylish CQ salon opens its doors

BEAUTY AND BLISS: Amali Hair and Beauty owner, Alli Hopkins with co-worker Kelly Gallagher beautify some of their first customers on their opening day.

BEAUTY AND BLISS: Amali Hair and Beauty owner, Alli Hopkins with co-worker Kelly Gallagher beautify some of their first customers on their opening day. Sean Fox

ALLI Hopkins and Kelly Gallagher were a week ahead of schedule when they officially launched a new salon in North Rockhampton today.

Opening a business was a seven year journey for Amali Hair and Beauty owner, Alli Hopkins.

You can find Amali Hair and Beauty on Berserker St in North Rockhampton. Sean Fox

Ms Hopkins learnt the tricks of the trade from the age of 15, after completing a Certificate II in hairdressing during her school days.

Keen for work in the field, she started looking for apprenticeships before landing a position at In Style Hair in North Rockhampton where she stayed for six years.

But then she wanted to move on to bigger and better things.

About twelve months ago, Ms Hopkins began to work for herself while she rented a chair at Flawless Beauty in North Rockhampton.

After being told Flawless Beauty was about to close, she went on a new venture.

Amali Hair and Beauty owner Alli Hopkins with co-worker Kelly Gallagher. Sean Fox

"I have always said from the start I never wanted to work for somebody else forever,” she said.

After six weeks of preparation and renovations, it seemed to be a quick process for Ms Hopkins, 23, and her co-worker Kelly Gallagher.

"I rent out the chairs so Kelly is also her own employer,” Ms Hopkins said.

She then called for local beauticians to take advantage of three beauty rooms she wishes to rent out.

"That way, they haven't got the overheads, they just pay their rent and work for themselves...I found it the best way,” Ms Hopkins said.

The business owner said it was hard to determine, at this stage, whether it would be difficult to fill the vacancies.

"It may be a struggle because a lot of people are either comfortable where they are working or are a bit shy to go out on their own,” Ms Hopkins said.

She said trends in the industry may come and go, but she wishes to provide quality service.

"Trends always change, there's never anything that stays around for too long, we're always doing cuts, colours, styles,” Ms Hopkins said.

Kelly Gallagher, who has previously owned two salons, has been a great help in establishing the salon.

"I'd like to have everything to in one spot, be a one stop shop...hair, beauty, tanning,” Ms Hopkins said.

Contact Amali Hair and Beauty on (07) 4928 9062.