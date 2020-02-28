Menu
Queensland U20s representative Elijah Anderson will face his former side the CQ Capras in tomorrow’s Intrust Super Cup trial at Browne Park. Picture: Adam Head
Rugby League

Cutters, Capras rivalry divides Anderson family

callum dick
28th Feb 2020 6:10 PM
WHEN Elijah Anderson takes his family to breakfast in Rockhampton tomorrow morning he plans to have a quiet word with sister Zandalee.

The 21 year old will pitch why she should support the Mackay Cutters in tomorrow’s Intrust Super Cup trial and not the Capras, whom her husband Nathan Bassani plays for.

Anderson, a Mt Morgan local and Cowboys-contracted winger, moved to Mackay in the off-season to link with the Cutters.

He will line up opposite brother-in-law Bassani for the first time tomorrow – a prospect Anderson admits he is struggling to wrap his head around.

“We’ll catch up tonight to have dinner and then again at breakfast in the morning with the family,” Anderson said.

“There are definitely some nerves there. (Browne Park) is like a second home to me. It’s going to be weird being on the other side of the fence.”

Mackay Cutters winger Elijah Anderson will face his former side in tomorrow’s trial against the CQ Capras.
The St Brendan’s College product’s struggles will be shared by his family – avid Capras fans but with Anderson’s best interests at heart.

“My sister especially, she’ll be the most on the fence,” he said.

“Hopefully (she picks) me.”

Cutters coach Michael Crawley will use tomorrow’s trial as a dress rehearsal for the team’s Round 1 clash with the Norths Devils on March 14.

Anderson’s name on the teamsheet means he is in the mix for selection and he plans to make every post a winner to push for a starting nod.

“It will be great to have my first hitout with the boys and hopefully prove to Mick I belong in the team,” he said.

“It’s getting so close to Round 1 now, all the boys are keen to get out on the paddock.”

Anderson was named but did not take the field in the Cowboys’ 18-16 trial win over the Broncos last weekend.

cq capras trials elijah anderson intrust super cup mackay cutters north queensland cowboys
Mackay Daily Mercury

