STAR Capras forward Bill Cullen may be conspicuously absent from the Central Queensland side's pre-match team list, but Mackay coach Steve Sheppard has prepared his team "as if he is playing” in tonight's Rivalry Round clash at BB Print Stadium.

Cullen - a close friend of Cutters skipper Cooper Bambling - reported back spasms in the Capras' loss to Wynnum Manly last weekend and has been replaced by Chalice Atoi in the second row.

"Bill is a quality player. I'm still not convinced he's not playing,” Sheppard said.

"The young fella that's come in, Chalice, has been doing a good job, but we'll expect that Bill will be playing.”

Head-to-head, the Cutters boast a 14-7 advantage over tonight's visitors.

Mackay prevailed 18-16 in the same fixture last season, and have won seven of the past eight Capras encounters at the South Mackay venue.

However speaking earlier in the week, Sheppard said he felt the Cutters owed their Central Queensland rivals after the Capras romped to a 34-10 preseason result last month.

"They're a good side, we saw that in the trial,” the Mackay coach added on Thursday night.

"They didn't put the cleaners through us, but they were quite good. (However) we've got 12 who didn't play in that trial who are playing this week, so I think the game will be completely different.”

Having watched his side squander a three-try advantage to Souths Logan last weekend, Sheppard said "good game management” was the emphasis at training through the week.

Despite the Cutters' obvious on-field improvements, Sheppard agreed it was high time his team started to translate their promising form into competition points.

"The whole aim of any team sport is to win. We thought we improved last week - same this week. We need small improvements, and hopefully we can get the win,” he said.

Sheppard provided an update on the fitness of injured five-eighth Jack Hickson, adding the previously feared-broken hand is actually a tendon injury.

"Looking at two weeks (until a return) at this stage,” Sheppard said.

In Hickson's place comes Welsh super signing Lloyd White for his Intrust Super Cup debut.

Sheppard felt Lloyd's limited preparation would not be of great concern.

"Lloyd has got a pretty good handle on how we want to play, so we don't need to be burning the candle so to speak,” he said.