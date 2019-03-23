Cutters romp to first win of Intrust Super Cup season

The Mackay Cutters got preseason vengeance over rivals CQ Capras with a 42-20 win at BB Print Stadium Mackay on Saturday night.

The Mackay Cutters got preseason vengeance over rivals CQ Capras with a 42-20 win at BB Print Stadium Mackay on Saturday night. Jann Houley

TWO second half tries from Jordan Kenworthy has helped the Mackay Cutters to a 42-20 win over Central Queensland rivals the Capras at BB Print Stadium Mackay tonight.

A prophetic Mackay coach Steve Sheppard said mid-week that the Cutters forward pack would be the difference, and it proved to be the case in a dominant second half display from the big men.

Kenworthy was joined on the scoresheet by five other Cutters, as the hosts built upon a two-point first-half advantage to record their first win of the Intrust Super Cup season.

Jayden Hodges opened the scoring for the hosts inside five minutes, when the hooker scooted from dummy half and played a smart one-two with Shane Wright before crashing over under the posts.

The Capras responded through Kainoa Gudgeon not long after, when a wayward pass to the right went through the hands of Nathan Bassani and into the winger's willing arms.

Gudgeon's happy feet proved too elusive for a scrambling Cutters line, and the Capras had their first points inside 15 minutes.

And he would double his tally 10 minutes later, when a falling Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga's flick pass found the winger in space on the right edge.

Cutters lock Kenworthy appeared to have levelled the scores right on the half-hour mark, only to come up without the Steeden and the referee motioning for a knock on.

But Mackay's industry was soon rewarded, and the hosts regained the advantage through the familiar boot of skipper Cooper Bambling.

A deft left foot grubber through the Capras line created enough space for Dan Russell to pounce on the loose ball, and the Cutters took a narrow 12-0 advantage into the break.

The hosts' lead lasted all of four second half minutes, when George Grant crashed over under the black dot making life easy for Aufaga-Toomaga to add the extras.

But Cowboys-allocated player Reuben Cotter came off the bench and over the line on 50 minutes to restore Mackay's lead.

Cotter's show-and-go was enough to fool the Capras line defence, and he drew Mackay level before Marcus Jensen added the extras to restore the Cutters' two-point advantage.

On 55 minutes, Kenworthy finally got his try - dragging three defenders with him into the left-hand upright to extend the Cutters' lead to a match-high eight points.

Having watched his fellow forwards cash-in, second-rower Shane Wright added his name to the scoresheet on the hour mark when he barged over on the left edge.

Kenworthy brought up his double with 10 minutes to play, running onto a Hodges pass from dummy half.

Bassani found space immediately after the restart, running left from a scrum to bring the Capras to 20 points on the night.

But Ross Bella and the Cutters would have the final say, as the bustling prop crashed over at the death to punctuate the 22-point result.

Intrust Super Cup

MACKAY CUTTERS 42 (J. Kenworthy 2, J. Hodges, D. Russell, R. Cotter, S. Wright, R. Bella tries; M. Jensen 7 goals) v CQ CAPRAS 20 (K. Gudgeon 2, G. Grant, N. Bassani tries; B. Aufaga-Toomaga 2 goals) at BB Print Stadium Mackay