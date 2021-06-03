Cutting edge plan to breed out mouse plagues

Mice are notorious breeding machines but new research aims to cut populations with genetic modification.

Future mouse plagues could be prevented by cutting edge gene editing research being fast-tracked by the state government which aims to breed more male than female mice, or make the female mice infertile.

It can be revealed that $1.8 million will be spent on a three-year research program into "gene drives" that could alter the genetic makeup of future mouse populations.

The money will come from the state government's $50m commitment to tackle the mouse plague terrorising regional NSW.

One man caught more than 500 mice in one night. Picture: Matt Hansen Real Estate Dubbo via Facebook

The research, lead by University of Adelaide Professor Paul Thomas, aims to find a way for mice to breed themselves out of existence by recommending at least one of two strategies.

One strategy - the so-called "X-Shredder" approach - will eliminate sperm carrying the X chromosome, so mice breed more males than females.

The other approach would be to introduce a gene making female mice infertile. Once the genetic modification saturates the population, all new females would be infertile and the population would crash.

"Cutting edge solutions like these mean future mouse plagues can be extinguished before they begin," Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said.

"Using targeted gene drives, scientists aim to interrupt the breeding cycle of mice and keep populations at manageable levels," he said.

The promising research is still in its infancy - but if it is successful, it's believed it could be used 10 years from now to stop future mouse plagues.

"What we're trying to do really is a proof of concept for the technology to see if we can get it working in a laboratory setting," University of Adelaide Professor Paul Thomas said.

The NSW government funding will go to a three-year program of research which could be tested in a larger trial if successful.

"It offers a humane solution to this problem that's causing so much economic damage and mental health issues for the farmers in NSW," he said.

The technology could also be used on other invasive species like rats, rabbits, and feral cats.

"Pest management in NSW and across Australia could be changed forever," Mr Marshall said.

A poison so powerful it has been dubbed "napalm-like" is still yet to be approved by the regulator.

Thousands of litres of bromadiolone are ready for use when it is approved, with the poison to be offered for free to farmers.

