CWA to make a return again in community after closing down

GET TOGETHEr: Lyn Nicholls, Sue Bean, Marina Taylor and Margaret Laughton talking at the Yeppoon CWA meet and greet. INSET: Many ladies turned out for the first event and they will now form a sub-branch. Fran McFadzen

CWA is one of Australia's most trusted and long standing institutions and now it is making a return to Yeppoon.

Queensland's Country Women's Association has shown a resurgence in the last six months with a 10 per cent increase of members and the re-opening of branches in Yeppoon and Winton, plus new branches in Burpengary, Beech Mountain and Sandgate.

Glenys Berry is involved with the new Yeppoon club and is also one of the vice-presidents of the Emu Park CWA.

Mrs Berry moved to Tanby around 2016 and one of the first things she did was go to the Emu Park CWA.

She said the ladies made her feel so welcome, they were very friendly and there was no pressure to join.

"It was just friendship and a nice little group,” Mrs Berry said.

"I think that is what CWA is, a community group in rural, remote areas.”

GET TOGETHER: Queensland Country Women's Asssoication State president Christine King talking to the crowd at the first Yeppoon meet and greet in February Fran McFadzen

YEPPOON CWA

Meet on the fourth Monday of each month

Next meeting June 24, 6pm

The Hub, Yeppoon

All ages welcome

Ladies enjoying the spread of food at the meeting. Fran McFadzen

The Queensland CWA organisation was founded in 1922 and it was always in the Berry's household.

Mrs Berry's mother, who turns 99 this year, is still a member and was originally a member in Dingo.

CWA was always on her "radar” and it was inevitable she would join one day.

"I'm a rural person, I was raised and educated in Queensland and we all grew up with the CWA recipe book... we all learnt to cook through it,” Mrs Berry said.

A few of the ladies decided there was a gap for Yeppoon to have a branch again so they held a meet and greet for the public in February.

Since then the group of around 15 to 20 ladies have been meeting once a month and they will be forming a sub-branch in the next few months.

Mrs Berry noted most of the ladies are 45-50 years old so it is quite "progressive”.

"There is no class distinction or age barrier at all and all is welcome,” she said.

"I just feel like there is a need for positive, progressive people to strive to keep the community together to work with the community and to help those in the community.”

She also noted CWA is a lot more than just tea and scones but they do have a lot of support services from domestic violence support, drought funding, overseas programs and more.

"There's lot of different arms - it's not just about cooking or sewing... there are arms that help,” Mrs Berry said.