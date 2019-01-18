Cycling's rising star and seasoned master strike gold

GOLDEN GLOW: Rockhampton cyclist Deneaka Blinco won six gold medals and clocked a state record in the team sprint at the state championships in Brisbane.

GOLDEN GLOW: Rockhampton cyclist Deneaka Blinco won six gold medals and clocked a state record in the team sprint at the state championships in Brisbane. Jann Houley

CYCLING: A rising star and a seasoned campaigner have returned with a golden bounty from the Queensland Junior and Masters State Track Championships in Brisbane.

Deneaka Blinco, 15, and Ron Hickson, 71, set the Anna Meares Velodrome alight, both setting a state record on their way to winning six gold medals apiece.

They were among a 12-strong contingent from the Rockhampton Cycling Club which finished the five-day event with 14 gold, one silver and four bronze medals and a host of PBs.

Blinco started her golden run in the team sprint with partner Lillian Dowdle, the pair storming home to beat the state record by 0.919secs.

She went on to win the 500m time trial (just 0.022secs off the state record) , the 200m sprint round, the keirin, scratch and omnium.

Rhys Clifton and Deneaka Blinco with their medal haul. Jann Houley

Blinco was thrilled with the performance, which saw her win every event she contested.

It was made even more special because her legendary coach Reggie Tucker was there to see it.

"I'm really happy. That's the best I've ever done at a state championship,” Blinco said.

"I was hoping for a medal in every race but wasn't expecting all gold so I was pretty astonished with that.”

Blinco is enjoying a few days off before she ramps up her training in preparation for the nationals in March.

"The competition will be much harder there. I would like to get medals and I'm also hoping to break the records there that I came close to at the state championships,” she said.

Hickson competed in the Masters 9+ division and won the 500m time trial, 200m sprint round, keirin, scratch race, points race and individual pursuit.

The golden haul was also his best at a state championships.

”I was feeling good heading into the event,” he said.

”I was quite happy with my efforts because they were all fairly strong rides down there.”

MASTERFUL: Ron Hickson on the podium after winning another gold medal in the Masters division. CONTRIBUTED

Hickson went to the championships looking to break the 40-second mark in the 500m time trial and to go under 13secs in the flying 200m.

While he didn't achieve either, he set a state record in his winning ride in the 500m time trial. He is determined to realise those two goals and said that would provide some added motivation as he gears up for the nationals.

Blinco and Hickson are both part of Tucker's training group, and he said it was great to see them enjoy this success.

"Deneaka's a very talented young lady,” Tucker said.

"She completely dominated the under-17 program in Brisbane. She blitzed them.

"She now moves on to the nationals, which is a different ball game but she will certainly make her presence felt.”

Tucker said the "ever-lasting” Hickson also rode incredibly well, and identified his speed as one of his greatest strengths.

RESULTS