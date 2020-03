A cyclist is being treated by paramedics on the scene at Alma and Denham Sts.

MULTIPLE emergency services are on scene at a vehicle vs. bicycle crash at the intersection of Alma and Denham Sts in Rockhampton CBD this morning.

A female in her 50s has a significant leg injury and she is being treated by a critical care paramedic.

The accident was called in at 7.58am.