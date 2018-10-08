Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Rescue flight tasked to cyclist, car crash
News

Teen girl critical after car and bike crash near Ipswich

8th Oct 2018 6:00 PM

A CYCLIST is in a critical condition after being struck by a car near Ipswich late this afternoon.

The teenage girl was travelling along Mount Tarampa Rd at Mount Tarampa at 4.20pm when the collision occurred.

She suffered serious head injuries and as a result a rescue helicopter was called to the scene.

The aeromedical crew worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to stabilise the teen. 

She was airlifted from the site about 5.30pm and flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Police have closed the road in both directions and are appealing for witnesses or those travelling on the road with dashcam footage to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

cyclist hit by car editors picks mount tarampa traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    JOBS: Applications open for influx of council positions

    JOBS: Applications open for influx of council positions

    Council News APPRENTICE and trainee programs open for 2019

    CQ small businesses urged to get involved in free forum

    premium_icon CQ small businesses urged to get involved in free forum

    Business The Federal Government wants to hear what matters to you.

    Prime commercial properties to go under the hammer

    Prime commercial properties to go under the hammer

    News Three highly desirable sites drawing strong interstate interest

    Child flown to Brisbane hospital when fun day trip goes bad

    premium_icon Child flown to Brisbane hospital when fun day trip goes bad

    News HYSTERICAL shrieking and crying because of thoughtless act

    Local Partners