Cyclist dies two weeks after peak hour crash

by Nic Darveniza
19th Sep 2019 11:23 AM
A 78-year-old cyclist critically injured in a traffic crash two weeks ago has died in hospital.

The man, from Sunnybank Hills, was riding his pushbike on the Muriel Ave on-ramp to Ipswich Road in Moorooka just after 8am on September 4 when he collided with a black sedan.

The scene of the accident in Rocklea. Picture: 9 News Queensland
He suffered critical head injuries and was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Police urge anyone who may have dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

