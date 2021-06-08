Menu
A woman, 70, is in a critical condition after a car and a push bike collided in Sydney on Sunday morning.
News

Cyclist fights for life after crash

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
6th Jun 2021 2:20 PM | Updated: 2:35 PM

A push bike rider is fighting for life after colliding with a car on Sydney’s north shore Sunday morning.

The rider, a woman in her 70s, was riding her bike in Mosman when a crash occurred at the intersection of Clanalpine and Raglan streets about 9.15am.

Emergency services attended and a crime scene was established.

Officers on the scene of the crash in Mosman on Sunday morning. A woman in her 70s is now fighting for life in hospital. Picture: Mosman Life Facebook page
Officers on the scene of the crash in Mosman on Sunday morning. A woman in her 70s is now fighting for life in hospital. Picture: Mosman Life Facebook page

The push bike rider was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.

A 21-year-old woman, who was driving the silver Mercedes hatchback at the time, was also taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

A NSW Police spokesman said officers from the Crash Investigation Unit were investigating.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

