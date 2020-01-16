Cyclist helps crack own stolen bike case

A CYCLIST helped orchestrate a sting to solve the theft of his expensive bike, a court has been told.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Erin Livingstone said the "rare", specialised S-Works bicycle valued at $14,000 had been stolen from a Tallebudgera caravan park on July 10, 2019.

Jason Robert Arthurson, 35, who was found with the bike, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to receiving tainted property after he tried to sell it on Facebook.

Officers tracked the bike to Arthurson after the victim came across a similar-looking bicycle - without its unique wheels and handle bars - for sale on Facebook Marketplace in October.

It was priced at just $1200.

The court was told the advert said: "Belonging to my father who has now passed and I have no use for it."

The Facebook profile had no photographs and only four friends, leading investigators to believe it was a fake identity.

The court was told the victim messaged the account and it wasn't long before they agreed on a price for the bike - just $1000.

The victim had agreed to pick up the bike from Arthurson's house and then notified investigators. Officers raided the property on October 5 and found Arthurson with the bike.

Sgt Livingstone said Arthurson told officers a friend named Dennis gave him the bike and asked him to advertise it.

Defence lawyer Lisa Searing said Arthurson knew there was something dodgy about the bike.

"He (the friend) gave it (the bike) to him about two weeks prior to the incident with police, he returned it, and then the friend asked him to sell it for him," she said.

Ms Searing said her client was a recovering addict.

"He's working hard to stay clean, he's had a couple of relapses, but I am instructed that he had not relapsed at the time of this incident occurred," she said.

Arthurson was sentenced to 12 months probation and a conviction was recorded.