Cyclist home and hosed after traumatic crash

Cycle crash victim Peter Duncan gets a warm welcome home from his dog Bandit after more than a week in hospital. Warren Lynam

OVERWHELMING support has proved to cycle crash victim Peter Duncan there are more good people in his community than bad.

He arrived back at his Sippy Downs home on Monday afternoon after more than a week in Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious injuries.

His regular early morning ride took a potentially fatal turn on July 22 when he was clotheslined by a length of hose which had been strung across a Mooloolaba street.

It broke eight ribs and his collarbone, injuries which could still require surgery to mend.

Mr Duncan said support had been "unbelievable" but his crash had also brought a realisation among he, his cycling buddies and the wider community of potential dangers.

"Everyone's vulnerable," Mr Duncan said.

"Now they (cycling friends) are hesitant or they are more aware of looking (for hazards)."

He said he had received feedback that school students were talking about it as well.

"A lot of kids have reacted to the fact it could be one of them."

Mr Duncan said messages of support had eased his suffering.

"I'm just amazed and humbled by the volume of well-wishers.

"There is just so much more good out there than bad."

An online fundraising page set up last week by a friend had attracted more than $5400 in donations by Monday evening.

Mr Duncan said he just hoped the incident would raise awareness of cycling safety issues.

"It is just really bringing home the reality of your actions and being responsible for them."

Meanwhile, Mooloolaba police officer-in-charge Sergeant Steve McDonald said while nobody had yet been arrested or charged, the investigation was progressing.

"I'm positive in-roads are being made," Sgt McDonald said.