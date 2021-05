A cyclist has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a car at a roundabout in Yeppoon on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called the incident on Queen Street at 7.17am.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported a woman in her 70s to Capricorn Coast Hospital with shoulder and facial injuries.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, it was believed to be a low speed incident.

Police were called to attend the scene.