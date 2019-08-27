Menu
CYCLEFEST: Abstract bike image from the street race on Thursday night.
Crime

Cyclist's drug stash thrown into school

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
27th Aug 2019 5:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN police decided to intercept a cyclist on Farm St, the man decided to throw his stash over a school yard fence.

Kevin Joseph Edward Mason, 44, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police spotted Mason riding along Farm St at 4.50pm on May 31 and went to intercept him but he rode on.

He said Mason was observed to throw something over the fence of a Glenmore school.

It turned out to be 7.57g of marijuana.

Sen Constable Rumford said Mason, who had a four-page criminal record, told officers he had just purchased the stash.

Defence lawyer Megan Jones said her client was the full-time carer of a 16-year-old and 11-year-old twins.

She said he was on an opioid treatment through Queensland Health and suffered from memory issues due to drugs.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale lectured Mason about having heavy responsibilities and acting irresponsible.

She sentenced him to a 12-month probation order and recorded a conviction.

farm street marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

