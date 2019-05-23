Menu
Cyclist's foot run over by garbage truck in Nth Rockhampton

Maddelin McCosker
23rd May 2019 9:47 AM
9.30AM: A CYCLIST'S foot has been run over this morning by a garbage truck in North Rockhampton.

Initial reports indicate the 32-year-old woman's foot was run over at Thozet Rd.

It is believed she sustained a laceration to her foot and Queensland Ambulance are on scene treating the woman.

No more details are known at this stage.

Meanwhile, emergency services responded to a single vehicle rollover on Glenorina Rd, Gindie at 4.50pm Wednesday afternoon.

Fire and ambulance crews responded to reports that a car had rolled on the dirt road.

The female driver, who is in her late teens, was able to get herself out of the car and was assessed on scene by QAS.

She sustained shoulder, knee and suspected spinal injuries and was transported in a stable condition to Emerald Hospital.

Also Wednesday afternoon, two rural crews plus one other attended a roadside fire near Cracow.

Crews were called to a location on the Eidsvold-Theodore Rd at 5.15pm following reports of a fire.

Once on scene the crew were able to extinguish the fire quickly and begin back burning.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the crews were "mopping up” by 6.30pm.

They were able to leave the smouldering remnants of the fire in the hands of a property owner and left the scene shortly before 7pm.

