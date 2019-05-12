Cyclone Ann moves towards the Qld coast

At 10am Sunday the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said Cyclone Ann was a category one system which was located in the far eastern Coral Sea, and had moved slowly west to north-west.

IT APPEARS Cyclone Ann will not pose a threat to the Central Queensland coast line.

At that time, the system was expected to continue to move in a west to north-westerly direction as category one.

It is predicted to weaken tomorrow.

Meteorologist Anthony Cornelius said it was "awfully late in the season" for a cyclone to develop, with the season ending April 30.

" ... the low we've been discussing over the last few days has officially been classified a tropical cyclone this morning by the Bureau of Meteorology," Mr Cornelius said on his Facebook page.

"This is the latest a tropical cyclone has developed in the Coral Sea in 12 years since TC Pierre developed on May 16/17, 2007."

A marine forecast for Capricornia Coastal waters between St Lawrence and Burnett Heads showed south-easterly winds between 20 and 25 knots tomorrow, which were predicted to reach up to 30 knots offshore north of Cape Capricorn.

Today's first and second swells were forecast to reach one to two metres offshore, with similar conditions Tuesday.

Tuesday - winds easterly 15 to 20 knots which will turn south-easterly 20 to 25 knots during the morning.

First swell - easterly below one metre offshore increasing up to 2 metres offshore.

In southern waters, the second swell will reach one to two metres offshore.