Cyclone baby study to understand experience of women in disasters

FINDINGS: Research is being done on pregnant women to determine the impacts of COVID-19 stress.

FINDINGS: Research is being done on pregnant women to determine the impacts of COVID-19 stress.

It’s been a stressful start to the year for Australians, with fires, floods and cyclones plaguing the country relentlessly. Researchers at the Australian National University are conducting a new study which will look into how this stress is affecting pregnant women in particular.

According to Associate Professor and Head of Biological Anthropology at ANU Alison Behie, research has long shown high levels of stress are dangerous for pregnant women and if recent months are anything to go by, we need to be better prepared.

“Research consistently shows that a high level of stress does lead to negative birth outcomes, preterm births in particular” she said.

“With the bushfires, smoke, cyclones and floods we’ve had this summer, Australia needs to be better prepared for more frequent and intense weather events. By collecting the data and personal experiences of vulnerable groups we’ll be better able to say how we can best protect them.”

The study, conducted by Professor Behie and PhD scholar Cynthia Parayiwa, will focus on pregnant women living in Queensland who have been exposed to a cyclone, fire or flood over the past 10 years.

Previous studies by the pair show a direct correlation between cyclones and premature births, especially among women in their first trimester when the cyclone hit. Through this new study, Behie and Parayiwa hope to gain more insight into the experience of women who have lived through natural disasters and identify the specific factors that are contributing to this correlation.

“We don’t yet understand why one woman who is pregnant during a cyclone has a preterm birth and another doesn’t,” Professor Behie said.

“So, being able to find out what the losses that these women experienced were, you know did they lose a loved one in the cyclone, did they have to get evacuated, did they lose access to their doctor or midwife? These are all things we don’t know that are really important in understanding exactly how that stress is impacting these women.”

Pregnant women who experienced a Queensland cyclone in the last 10 years are invited to take the survey. Please follow this link if you’re interested:

https://anu.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_etvHIbuhv23LLSZ