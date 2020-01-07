Cyclone Blake could become category two system today

WESTERN Australia's first tropical cyclone of the summer is bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to the Kimberley region.

Slow-moving Tropical Cyclone Blake is tracking along the coast, passing close to Broome overnight on Monday.

On Tuesday, the category one system is expected to move towards the southwest and may cross the coast near Wallal Downs, along Eighty Mile Beach.

It could also intensify into a category two storm.

Destructive winds with gusts over 125km/h may develop early on Tuesday between Beagle Bay and Bidyadanga, possibly including Broome, then extend southwards to Wallal Downs later on Tuesday.

Gales could extend into inland parts of the eastern Pilbara late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday.

A yellow alert has been issued for people in or near communities from Kuri Bay to Bidyadanga.

People need to take action and get ready to shelter from a cyclone, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.