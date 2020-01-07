Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Cyclone Blake could become category two system today

7th Jan 2020 8:21 AM

 

WESTERN Australia's first tropical cyclone of the summer is bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to the Kimberley region.

Slow-moving Tropical Cyclone Blake is tracking along the coast, passing close to Broome overnight on Monday.

On Tuesday, the category one system is expected to move towards the southwest and may cross the coast near Wallal Downs, along Eighty Mile Beach.

It could also intensify into a category two storm.

Destructive winds with gusts over 125km/h may develop early on Tuesday between Beagle Bay and Bidyadanga, possibly including Broome, then extend southwards to Wallal Downs later on Tuesday.

Gales could extend into inland parts of the eastern Pilbara late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday.

A yellow alert has been issued for people in or near communities from Kuri Bay to Bidyadanga.

People need to take action and get ready to shelter from a cyclone, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

More Stories

Show More
cyclone cyclone blake seniors-news weather western australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        premium_icon ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        News Anti-coal group calls for more work to help affected communities

        Another big development on the way for Cap Coast

        premium_icon Another big development on the way for Cap Coast

        News The proposal is now being assessed by council officers.

        Two activists close Adani rail line at Abbot Point

        premium_icon Two activists close Adani rail line at Abbot Point

        News One activist has been removed, police attempt to remove another

        Morning Rewind: the five stories you may have missed

        Morning Rewind: the five stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on what was making news on January 6, 2020