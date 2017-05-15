27°
News

Cyclone could 'regenerate' before moving on Queensland

Luke J Mortimer
| 15th May 2017 11:38 AM Updated: 1:13 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN ALL but dead cyclone dissipating in the Pacific Ocean could rapidly "regenerate" before moving on Queensland's coast, the UK sponsored Tropical Storm Risk bureau is forecasting.

Stunning images from TSR showing Cyclone Ella regenerating into cyclone intensity over the next 24 hours, reaching Category 1 status shortly after it crosses FIJI with a westerly steering wind.

WARNING: TSR are expecting the system to regenerate into a Category 1 cyclone shortly after crossing Fiji.
WARNING: TSR are expecting the system to regenerate into a Category 1 cyclone shortly after crossing Fiji.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) is also warning they will be watching Cyclone Ella closely with the possibility of it regenerating in days.

"The system will be closely monitored in for signs of regeneration," the warning states.

The US Navy forecasters issued a "final warning" for the cyclone this morning as the once-devastating system dissipating about 371km north of Fiji's capitol, Suva.

FINAL WARNING: JTWC will watch the system closely, with the possibility of it regenerating into a cyclone.
FINAL WARNING: JTWC will watch the system closely, with the possibility of it regenerating into a cyclone.

JTWC's enhanced infrared satellite images show "disorganised convection" breaking off eastward from the system's epicentre, but the bulk of the system continues to move in a westerly direction.

"TC Ella has fully dissipated and the remnants will continue to track westward over the next 12 hours," JTWC's warning states.

ALL BUT DEAD: Remnants of the Cyclone Ella are dissipating, but forecasters are tipping the system to pull together again.
ALL BUT DEAD: Remnants of the Cyclone Ella are dissipating, but forecasters are tipping the system to pull together again.


But Bureau of Meteorology weather expert Sean Fitzgerald is pouring cold water on the startling forecast.  "As it stands Ella is dead," Mr Fitzgerald said.

He said the system, currently more than 3000km off Queensland's coast, is outside the BoM's cyclone watch area of 160 degrees west.

It is just inside "remnants" of BoM's watch area of 175 degrees west, but Mr Fitzgerald said the Bureau currently considers it "no risk at all" to our coast.

Despite the cyclone season officially ending at the beginning of May, a series of cyclones have developed in the south of the Pacific Ocean in the past month.  

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorolgy cyclone tropical cyclone

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Cyclone could 'regenerate' before moving on Queensland

Cyclone could 'regenerate' before moving on Queensland

ALL but dead Cyclone could re-intensify before moving on Queensland.

'Uncle' allegedly raped Rocky girl on sleepover at grandma's

DESPERATE SEARCH: Two missing Rockhampton girls are threatening to consume a cocktail of drugs.

Trial continues in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

BOM: 'Active system' to bring deluge to Rocky in days

The Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast to May 19.

Experts warn large system threatens rain, storms, and damaging winds

More 'Triple J based bands' on their way to Rocky

HUGE CROWD: Aussie duo Peking Duk lure a massive crowd to the Allenstown Hotel Friday night.

Massive headliners destined for CQ sure bet to bolster local economy

Local Partners

Rocky sisters' with waist-long hair receive first cut

LITTLE GIRLS with long locks to lose their hair for the first time ever.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

New $20,000 playground for Cap Coast kids

A new playground has been funded for the Cap Coast.

10 Keppel groups share in $267,000 in funding

30 fun things to do in Rocky this weekend

VIVE LA FRANCE: Rotary French exchange student Coraline Naturel can't wait to take her St Ursula's school friends to the movies. Thanks to Rockhampton Alliance Française's annual French Film Festival, they will not need passports to see what the best French cinema has to offer this year. Coraline and her Australian friends will today attend the Alliance Française Festival's Saturday morning session. This year, the film screened will be A Bag of Marbles ; based on the acclaimed memoirs of French writer Joseph Joffo. This will be the eighth edition of the Rockhampton French Film Festival. Picture, left to right, Coraline Naturel, Aimee Potie. Second row, left to right, Djarah Koops-Gill, Madeleine Hersey, Taylor Ingram, Zara Craggs, Caitlin Kruger, Sophie Witts, Hayley Salter and Aimee Williamson.

Action-packed program for Mother's Day weekend

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's on in Rocky this weekend

LOCAL MUSO: Nathan Bedford will be playing at the Tannum Sands Hotel this Sunday.

There's plenty of live and local acts to keep you entertained

Netflix experimenting with price hike for subscribers

NETFLIX is playing around with the price it charges subscribers in a bid to better understand what we’ll pay for our favourite shows.

What happened to Hollywood’s leading men?

Johnny Depp

The year of the incredible collapsing Hollywood hunk.

‘Delta, geez’: The Voice viewers shocked by harsh comments

Delta Goodrem was not impressed with an audition on The Voice.

DELTA Goodrem was completely unimpressed by an audition last night.

Thousand-plus fans rocked out with Peking Duk

Peking Duk belt the bangers at the Allenstown Hotel on Friday night to a 1100-strong crowd.

Dance duo rock the Allenstown Hotel

Q&A: ‘Extreme vetting’ claims for post-Budget show

AU VIC: Students Protest Treasurer's Melbourne Appearance Over Uni Fees May 12

University students have threatened to protest during filming of Q&A

More 'Triple J based bands' on their way to Rocky

HUGE CROWD: Aussie duo Peking Duk lure a massive crowd to the Allenstown Hotel Friday night.

Massive headliners destined for CQ sure bet to bolster local economy

Watch Calliope mum's incredible reaction to $10K surprise

OVERWHELMED: Calliope mum Stacy Kington was given $10,000 as part of The Today Show's Knock of Cash.

Today Show awards $10K to Calliope mum.

Neat, Tidy and Priced to Sell

35 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $260,000

Positioned in one of the most convenient locations Northside has to offer close to schools and shops this highset home has all the bells and whistles you could...

PARKHURST EXPANSIVE INDUSTRIAL SITE

192 Wade St, Parkhurst 4702

Commercial The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold ... Auction on site...

The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold as it is now surplus to their needs. Right in the heart of the Parkhurst Industrial...

Showroom Condition Renovated Highset Home

184 German Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Be quick to catch a glimpse of this impressive property boasting an ultra-modern internal makeover! New kitchen, new upstairs bathroom, new downstairs bathroom...

QUEENSLANDER. 1295M2 ALLOTMENT. 3 BAY SHED WITH POWER.

18 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $200,000

2 LARGE BEDROOMS. 2 ROOMS OF THE BEDROOMS. USE AS DRESSING ROOMS, NURSURY OR OFFICES. SEPARATE LOUNGE NEW KITCHEN SEPARATE DINING ROOM MODERN BATHROOM BACK...

Renovated and Position Perfect

1 and 2/113 Menzies Street, Park Avenue 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $395,000

Conveniently located, renovated interiors and a great rental return! Interested? Read on. Close to schools and shops this 2 x 2 bedroom duplex is perfect for the...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $289000

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 1 $289,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

Spacious Family Home - Unbelievable Value!

39 Tung Yeen Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 2 $219,000

This much loved home is filled with character featuring beautiful high ceilings, pine interior, french doors and front veranda - perfect for a relaxing afternoon...

Stylish Home – Serious Seller!

12 Eagle Place, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Buy in an estate where the living is family orientated. Designed and built by DR Moore constructions quality and attention to detail is guaranteed. Including...

5 Acres (2.11Ha) plus 4 Bedroom home and huge shed at Glenlee

78 Nielsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Just imagine living on a property with all this room to move for all the family to spread and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this large block of land with...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!