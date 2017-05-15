Cyclone could 'regenerate' before moving on Queensland

AN ALL but dead cyclone dissipating in the Pacific Ocean could rapidly "regenerate" before moving on Queensland's coast, the UK sponsored Tropical Storm Risk bureau is forecasting.

Stunning images from TSR showing Cyclone Ella regenerating into cyclone intensity over the next 24 hours, reaching Category 1 status shortly after it crosses FIJI with a westerly steering wind.

WARNING: TSR are expecting the system to regenerate into a Category 1 cyclone shortly after crossing Fiji.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) is also warning they will be watching Cyclone Ella closely with the possibility of it regenerating in days.

"The system will be closely monitored in for signs of regeneration," the warning states.

The US Navy forecasters issued a "final warning" for the cyclone this morning as the once-devastating system dissipating about 371km north of Fiji's capitol, Suva.

FINAL WARNING: JTWC will watch the system closely, with the possibility of it regenerating into a cyclone.

JTWC's enhanced infrared satellite images show "disorganised convection" breaking off eastward from the system's epicentre, but the bulk of the system continues to move in a westerly direction.

"TC Ella has fully dissipated and the remnants will continue to track westward over the next 12 hours," JTWC's warning states.

ALL BUT DEAD: Remnants of the Cyclone Ella are dissipating, but forecasters are tipping the system to pull together again.



But Bureau of Meteorology weather expert Sean Fitzgerald is pouring cold water on the startling forecast. "As it stands Ella is dead," Mr Fitzgerald said.

He said the system, currently more than 3000km off Queensland's coast, is outside the BoM's cyclone watch area of 160 degrees west.

It is just inside "remnants" of BoM's watch area of 175 degrees west, but Mr Fitzgerald said the Bureau currently considers it "no risk at all" to our coast.

Despite the cyclone season officially ending at the beginning of May, a series of cyclones have developed in the south of the Pacific Ocean in the past month.