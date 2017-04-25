True cost of Rocky's flood, Cyclone Debbie revealed

TREASURER Curtis Pitt says Cyclone Debbie is expected to result in an estimated $2 billion economic loss to the state while the damage bill from the cyclone expected to top $1.5 billion.

The state is still tallying the costs but Mr Pitt yesterday revealed the latest estimates ahead of the final cost being revealed in the Budget, due to be handed down on June 13.

He said the damage bill from the cyclone would mirror that caused by Cyclone Oswald in 2013.

Rockhampton Airport carpark. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK100111flood-a7

Of the estimated $1.5 billion damage bill, Mr Pitt said he was hopeful the state would recoup up to $1 billion back from the Commonwealth under the National Disaster Relief and Recover Arrangements but that cash would still need to be paid upfront by Queensland taxpayers.

"In comparison with the total cost of Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements in terms of spending that was against Tropical Cyclone Oswald, well that was around $1.5 billion and Cyclone Debbie is likely to be on a similar scale," he said.

"This is the potential total cost. Once NDRRA arrangements with the Commonwealth are taken into account, the net cost to Queensland could be around $500 million.

"The June State Budget ... is also going to contain an estimate of cyclone Debbie's impact on forecast economic growth resulting in economic losses estimated at approximately $2 billion."

Acting Premier and Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK221015cpitt5

Mr Pitt said those losses included coal, tourism and agricultural sector losses.

"Estimated economic losses include coal exports with the loss of net tonnage contributing to a loss of around $1.5 billion," he said.

"Other economic impacts include Whitsunday tourism, equivalent to two to three months of activity with an estimated value of between $120 million and $180 million.

"In terms of agriculture, cane growers preliminary estimate is around $150 million and horticulture and crop losses could be around $120 million."