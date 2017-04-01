Cyclone Debbie brings out CQ's heroes

WHEN Bondoola woman Angie McBryde heard people were being evacuated due to Cyclone Debbie, lending a helping hand didn't take a second thought.

She took to Facebook to offer rooms on her 25 acre property for people who needed them.

Although no one took her up on her offer, the heart-warming gesture showed how Central Queenslander's pull together when times get tough.

"We've always had an organic farm here, at the moment it's not operating, but we've had accommodation over the years for backpackers over the years being able to stay and help out,” Angie said.

"I've got five beds which accommodate seven people and I was just offering for that to anyone who might need it.”

Angie knows all too well how devastating the impacts of this wild weather can be after Marcia tore through her home.

Angie McBryde (L) Liam Fahey

"I lost a couple of sliding doors, so the cyclone ended up happening inside my house,” she said.

"Structurally the house was fine, but I lost quite a lot of possessions.”

While Debbie hasn't hit quite as hard, Thursday was an anxious day for Angie and her children as Limestone Ck, which backs onto their property had burst.

"I couldn't sleep last night, there's nothing worse than having (bad weather) in the dark time when you can't see what's happening,” Angie said.

"My children had gone to sleep and I couldn't go to sleep comfortably not knowing what would happen.

"Usually in bad weather we lose about 10 acres underwater.”

During Marcia, Angie and her children were graced with the kindness of strangers and she urges people to do the same.

"If you've got resources that you're able to help other people with, it's all about passing it forward,” she said.