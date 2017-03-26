31°
Critical Alert

Cyclone Debbie on collision course with CQ towns: BOM

Luke J Mortimer
| 26th Mar 2017 3:02 PM Updated: 3:28 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE BUREAU of Meteorology's team of weather experts believe Cyclone Debbie will make a huge turn towards Central Queensland's coast after it wreaks havoc on a suite of towns in the Central West.

New radar images released by the Bureau reveal Cyclone Debbie will swerve onto a south-west path, putting the system on a collision course with Emerald.

CYCLONE DEBBIE | Latest FREE Cyclone Debbie alerts here

Cyclone Debbie is expected to shift from a Category 4 to a Category 3 shortly after landfall, a Category 1 shortly after Charters Towers, and a Tropical low by the time it reaches Richmond, passing on through Emerald. 

The Bureau is yet to release forecasts beyond that point.

Cyclone Debbie has slowed its movement towards the coast, which BoM has previously warned would allow the cyclone to intensify further.

A dramatically changed forecast also shows that BoM has widened the risk areas it will watch closely over the next five days to include areas as far south as Goondoowindi on the border of New South Wales and Queensland.

The slowing of Cyclone Debbie has also raised fears of a potentially more destructive storm surge, with police ordering compulsory evacuations across low-lying area in the Whitsundays region.

BoM believes the cyclone will make landfall during abnormally high-tides, worsening the scenario.

"Abnormally high tides are expected to occur between at least Lucinda and Mackay as the cyclone approaches the coast," BoM's latest warning states.

"Large waves may also develop along the beachfront.

"People living in areas likely to be affected by this flooding should take measures to protect their property as much as possible and be prepared to follow instructions regarding evacuation of the area if advised to do so by the authorities.

BoM is still expecting Cyclone Debbie to make landfall as a Category 4, with wind speeds of up to 260km/h at the "very destructive core" of the cyclone.

New
New

BoM is expected to release a detailed forecast of rainfall shortly, shedding light on if the Fitzroy River and its catchments are expected to be inundated.

Topics:  cyclone cyclone debbie tropical cyclone wildweather

Cyclone Debbie on collision course with CQ towns: BOM

Cyclone Debbie on collision course with CQ towns: BOM

CYCLONE Debbie will make a U-turn towards CQ's coast after wreaking havoc.

Cyclone alert: Residents told to evacuate immediately

Rsidents in the orange and red zone have been told to evacuate by tonight.

AREAS in the red and orange zones told to evacuate immediately.

BOM reveal exact course of Cyclone Debbie

CRUCIAL POINT: Areas within the dotted line are expected to feel direct effects of the Cyclone Debbie.

WEATHER experts at BoM narrow down exact course of Cyclone Debbie.

CYCLONE WARNING: 'Act now before it's too late'

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker Photo Contributed

Damaging, destructive winds, heavy rainfall, high tides expected

Local Partners

The Friday Fling spices up Rocky social scene

Four young professionals launch monthly event 'The Friday Fling' to revive Rocky's after work drinks scene

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Central Queensland author launches exciting new book

OUTBACK AUTHOR: Paula Heelan is launching Outback Governesses, Australian Midwives and An Outback Life in Isaac Region Libraries.

Outback Governesses is a collection of eye-opening stories.

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Why theatre couple are spellbound by Rocky musical scene

Emma McGuire as Galinda and Amanda Hock as Elphaba in Rockhampton's upcoming production of Wicked.

The power couple behind Wicked talk about why they love Rocky

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's live and local

HIGH NOTE: Larren Bean will play three shows across the region this weekend.

There's three days of Rocky's finest to enjoy

Family Feud host Grant Denyer in hospital after rally crash

GOLD Logie nominee Grant Denyer has survived a horror rally car crash today, which has seen the Family Feud host and his co-driver airlifted to hospital.

Would you like 90 weeks of paid parental leave?

“It’s changed the culture,” say the Latte Papas of Sweden’s generous parental leave provisions.

Why not move to Sweden: the world’s best place to be a dad

Only one woman nominated for the Gold Logie

Love Child and The Wrong Girl star Jessica Marais is nominated for a Gold Logie this year.

Jessica Marais is about to star in a new Logies controversy

Beer in boot makes lasting impression at CMC Rocks

Country music star Tyler Farr posted this picture of himself drinking a 'booty' at the CMC Festival.

American country star Tyler Farr debuts at CMC Rocks

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

Caitlyn Shadbolt enjoys one of the most exciting weeks of her career

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 Auction

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Centrally Located Investment Opportunity

11/104 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $149,000

Located in popular Allenstown this 2 bedroom, 3rd floor unit in the Talford Court apartment complex won't last long. Perfect investment opportunity or gateway into...

IMPECCABLE FAMILY RESIDENCE IN FOREST PARK ESTATE

20 Tamarind Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $565,000

When quality means everything, you'll appreciate the attention to detail and features of this stunning home located in one of Rockhampton's premier locations...

Stunning, Cool, Family Home With Shed -Ony $449,000!

13 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

You will absolutely love this vibrant, cool, comfortable, a/c, lowset brick family home, perfectly located in a quiet cul de sac street, in the heart of Norman...

1238M2 with Granny Flat plus Large Low-set Brick Home With A Pool

335 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $549,000

Stand-alone Granny Flats like this one are as rare as hens teeth so inspections are a must for this great dual living property in ever popular Frenchville. The...

Fabulous 3 Bedroom Brick Unit

11/1 Currawong Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

This well looked after low set brick unit is very low maintenance and has only a small yard to mow. Ideal for those looking for an easy to care for property, you...

Granny Flat, Solar Power, Brick Base

21 Barrett Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 1 $335,000

If you have been looking for a home that will suit dual living or just to have room to spread out and relax this property is a must for you to inspect. Features...

Family Home, Rockyview, 5147m Lot (1 Acre Plus)

4 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 6 $560,000

Located at 4 Kendall Court, Olive Estate, Rockyview is this 4 bedroom family home in a quiet cul-d-sac with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Features...

Get More for Your Money

21 Brosnan Crescent, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This low set brick home is situated on the outskirts of Rockhampton in a quiet neighbourhood in Parkhurst, with only minutes to the City Centre. 3 great sized...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Hot property: View from the top of Rocky

28 King St, The Range is on the market for $920,000.

360-degree views meet classical Queenslander

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!