Cyclone Debbie on collision course with CQ towns: BOM

THE BUREAU of Meteorology's team of weather experts believe Cyclone Debbie will make a huge turn towards Central Queensland's coast after it wreaks havoc on a suite of towns in the Central West.

New radar images released by the Bureau reveal Cyclone Debbie will swerve onto a south-west path, putting the system on a collision course with Emerald.

Cyclone Debbie is expected to shift from a Category 4 to a Category 3 shortly after landfall, a Category 1 shortly after Charters Towers, and a Tropical low by the time it reaches Richmond, passing on through Emerald.

The Bureau is yet to release forecasts beyond that point.

Cyclone Debbie has slowed its movement towards the coast, which BoM has previously warned would allow the cyclone to intensify further.

A dramatically changed forecast also shows that BoM has widened the risk areas it will watch closely over the next five days to include areas as far south as Goondoowindi on the border of New South Wales and Queensland.

The slowing of Cyclone Debbie has also raised fears of a potentially more destructive storm surge, with police ordering compulsory evacuations across low-lying area in the Whitsundays region.

BoM believes the cyclone will make landfall during abnormally high-tides, worsening the scenario.

"Abnormally high tides are expected to occur between at least Lucinda and Mackay as the cyclone approaches the coast," BoM's latest warning states.

"Large waves may also develop along the beachfront.

"People living in areas likely to be affected by this flooding should take measures to protect their property as much as possible and be prepared to follow instructions regarding evacuation of the area if advised to do so by the authorities.

BoM is still expecting Cyclone Debbie to make landfall as a Category 4, with wind speeds of up to 260km/h at the "very destructive core" of the cyclone.

BoM is expected to release a detailed forecast of rainfall shortly, shedding light on if the Fitzroy River and its catchments are expected to be inundated.