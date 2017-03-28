29°
News

Cyclone Debbie could flood Rockhampton streets

Luke J Mortimer | 28th Mar 2017 9:17 AM
This graphic shows the forecast rainfall from Cyclone Debbie as well as the catchment area for the Fitzroy River.
This graphic shows the forecast rainfall from Cyclone Debbie as well as the catchment area for the Fitzroy River.

A "SOGGY” ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie could bring minor flooding to the streets of Rockhampton if it fills the Fitzroy River catchment, a local weather expert says.

Mike Griffin stressed that all four rivers in the Fitzroy catchment, including the Isaac, Connors, Dawson, and McKenzies, would need to flood for water to pour down into the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton.

"Those four rivers have to be in flood before we get a flood here,” he said.

He said it would all boil down to if what he believes will be an ex-Cyclone Debbie hangs around the Central Highlands and the Coalfields long enough, which could also intensify by a second trough system coming through on Thursday.

Mr Griffin believes if the trough holds up as a "fairly soggy trough”, it even could move onto Rockhampton, bringing falls of up to 50-100mm.

But if it fizzles out, it is likely to head to the south-east corner of the state, bringing "a lot of rain” to the south.

He said the river systems that feed the Fitzroy are already under pressure after last week's downpour, with the Isaac River at Yatton already at a moderate flood-level of 11 metres.

"That's moderate, if they get any more rain, like 100mm, it could flood down into the Fitzroy,” he said.

"It could happen.”

"But to flood Rockhampton, you would need all four rivers.”

Mr Griffin said the forecasted course of Cyclone Debbie into the central west made it extremely unpredictable.

"It is a pretty complicated set up,” he said.

"It is a major cyclone causing this. We haven't seen anything like this north of Mackay for some years.”

Meanwhile, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said the "remnants” of Cyclone Debbie could dump "a lot of rain” on Rockhampton at the end of the week.

"The system is going to move overland, and then head to southeast Queensland,”

BoM's "flood watch” has been upgraded to a "flood warning” for parts of the Fitzroy catchment, including at the Connors and Isaac River where moderate flood levels have begun to ease.

"You may see river rises towards the end of the week, and certainly around the Central Highlands and the Coalfields,” he said.

"I would expect 50-100mm on Wednesday and Thursday, which may be the upper end of your catchment.

"Flood Watch for coastal catchments between Rollingstone to Gladstone extending inland to the upper Flinders, upper Thomson and Barcoo catchments.

In that Flood Watch detail the BOM warns that heavy rainfall associated with Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie was expected to result in widespread 24 hour totals between 150 to 250mm from late Monday.

Isolated event totals in excess of 400-500mm were possible particularly in the coastal catchments within the Flood Watch area which includes the Fitzroy system.

Topics:  cyclonedebbie fitzroy river fitzroy river catchment wildweather

