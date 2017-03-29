30°
News

EX TC DEBBIE: Damaging winds, 150-200mm rain for CQ today

29th Mar 2017 5:07 AM Updated: 6:58 AM

Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are currently affecting the Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields districts.
Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are currently affecting the Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields districts.

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 6.45AM: RESIDENTS across the weekend are waking up to soggy surrounds with Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie soaking CQ overnight. 

The St Lawrence community bore the brunt of the rain with 135mm recorded in the rural town since 9am yesterday, adding to the 119mm the community received the previous 24 hours. 

In Rockhampton, rain totals as at 6.30am were 71.4mm since 9am yesterday. 

And there's more rain to come. 

At 5am, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and abnormally high tides for people in the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and parts of the Central West and Maranoa and Warrego forecast districts. 

BOM forecasters say at 5am Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was located over inland central Queensland about 100km southwest of Collinsville and 125km northwest of Moranbah.

"The system is expected to continue moving southwards over the central interior of the state today before tracking southeastwards during Thursday," BOM say.

"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie will continue to generate areas of very heavy rain over the Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields districts today.

"Currently the heaviest rainfall is occurring over areas north of about Springsure to Yeppoon though the heavy rain bands will slip further south through the remaining central interior with the system today.

"Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250 mm are expected, with significantly higher totals possible locally.

"This rainfall will likely be very intense at times, leading to a risk of localised flash flooding. Locations that may be affected include Mackay, Sarina, Carmila, Yeppoon, Moranbah, Clermont, Emerald, Springsure and Rolleston.

"The focus for heavy rain will then shift south and extend into the southeastern quarter of the state during Thursday, with further daily rainfall totals in excess of 200mm possible."

BOM say the heavy rainfall is likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area this week. 

A Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Ayr and the New South Wales border, extending inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

BOM also warned of damaging winds across the CQ region today, with peak gusts around 120km/hr, particularly near the coast. 

"Currently the strongest wind gusts are affecting areas north of about Emerald to St Lawrence though the possibility of damaging wind gusts should shift to the remaining warning area as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie tracks south southeastwards tonight.

"Into Thursday the focus for damaging wind gusts will likely shift to the Capricornia coast and then possibly to the remaining coast near and south of Fraser Island during Thursday afternoon and evening.

'"Water levels on the high tide could exceed the highest tide of the year over the warning area north of St Lawrence today, leading to some local inundation."

 

BREAKING 4.15am: VERY HEAVY rain and damaging wind gusts from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie are pounding large areas of Central Queensland.

The Bureau of Met this morning issued a severe weather warning for people in the Central Coast, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and parts of the Central West and Maranoa and Warrego districts.

Locations that may be affected include Mackay, Sarina, Carmila, Yeppoon, Moranbah, Clermont, Emerald, Springsure and Rolleston.

 

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie continues to generate areas of very heavy rain over the Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields districts.
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie continues to generate areas of very heavy rain over the Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields districts.

Damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 120km/h, are occurring in the warning area, particularly about the coast and islands and also over higher ground inland with a wind gust of 93km at Moranbah.

Currently the strongest wind gusts are affecting areas north of about Emerald to St Lawrence.

Ex-Cyclone Debbie: Expect 'shock and awe' as the sun rises

The heaviest rainfall is occurring over areas north of about Springsure to Yeppoon though the heavy rain bands will slip further south through the remaining central interior with the system today.

At 3am EST Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was located over inland Central Queensland about 80 kilometres west southwest of Collinsville and 145 kilometres northwest of Moranbah.

Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250 mm are expected, with significantly higher totals possible locally.

This rainfall will likely be very intense at times, leading to a risk of localised flash flooding.

This heavy rainfall is likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area this week, and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Ayr and the New South Wales border, extending inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

The system is expected to continue moving southwards over the central interior of the state today before tracking southeastwards during Thursday when the focus for damaging wind gusts will likely shift to the Capricornia coast and then possibly to the remaining coast near and south of Fraser Island during Thursday afternoon and evening.

Into Thursday the focus for damaging wind gusts will likely shift to the Capricornia coast and then possibly to the remaining coast near and south of Fraser Island during Thursday afternoon and evening.

Water levels on the high tide could exceed the highest tide of the year over the warning area north of St Lawrence today, leading to some local inundation.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie wildweather wild weather

TC Debbie: Husband's 'last words' prompt desperate search

TC Debbie: Husband's 'last words' prompt desperate search

A WOMAN is desperately seeking help to find her husband who she last spoke to during the peak of Cyclone Debbie when he called to say the roof was coming off their...

Man fined $900 for stopping grandkids getting into trouble

A view over the Fitzroy River from the Southbank apartment buildling on Victoria Parade which is nearing completion. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Police told him at 10am to leave. They found him there again at 1pm

Rocky lad's heart broken on Married At First Sight

Andrew Hill's tearful break-up with Vanessa Belvedere on Married At First Sight.

ANDY Hill and his TV wife Vanessa call time on their marriage.

'F-bomb' no-one in Rocky wants to drop after Cyclone Debbie

The Rockhampton District Disaster Management Group met with emergency services personnel, plus the Livingstone Shire, Gladstone Region and Central Highlands councils today in response to Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Officials remain guarded when asked about flooding

Local Partners

Country music festival proposal rocks Nadine's world

AMONGST the boots, Akubra hats and young men doing 'shoeys' at CMC Rocks Queensland; a true love story was blossoming on Saturday night.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

CQ mines shut down as Cyclone Debbie moves inland

Clermont open cut coal mine.

Miners stop work to make way for weather event

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Why theatre couple are spellbound by Rocky musical scene

Emma McGuire as Galinda and Amanda Hock as Elphaba in Rockhampton's upcoming production of Wicked.

The power couple behind Wicked talk about why they love Rocky

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's live and local

HIGH NOTE: Larren Bean will play three shows across the region this weekend.

There's three days of Rocky's finest to enjoy

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

The Maryborough farmer and his Perth bride were one of the favourite couples on Channel 9’s reality television program Married at First Sight.

Rocky lad's heart broken on Married At First Sight

Andrew Hill's tearful break-up with Vanessa Belvedere on Married At First Sight.

ANDY Hill and his TV wife Vanessa call time on their marriage.

Country music festival proposal rocks Nadine's world

PERFECT PROPOSAL: CMC Rocks Queensland performer Morgan Evans shared the stage with Rockampton couple Nadine Hill and Brodie Whitcombe. Brodie proposed in front of a packed crowd during Saturday night's show.

Rocky pair take centre stage at big music event

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Amy Shark takes out top prize at Queensland Music Awards

Amy Shark won three Queensland Music Awards last night.

VIOLENT Soho, Dami Im and The Amity Affliction also honoured.

Prime elevated position on The Range!

46 MacGregor Street, The Range 4700

House 5 2 2 $579,000

This spacious lowset brick home situated on The Range is in an elevated position with views of the Yeppen Lagoon and access to walking paths nearby. Don't feel...

Fabulous Big Family Home/ Rumpus/ Inground Pool - $329,000

207 Earl Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

What an Amazing Family Home for you to snap up RIGHT NOW! This fantastic highset a/c chamferboard home, offers lovely cool front patio, huge open plan living and...

Motivated Vendors Due To Job Transfer - Now Reduced To $419,000

13 McColl Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $419,000

This is THE Ultimate Family Home - massive in size, sensationally refurbished, ultra modern decore and brilliant in presentation. Welcome to 13 McColl Street...

Massive 2 Storey Brick Family Home In The Frenchville School Precint Area - Only $355,000

130 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $355,000

The sheer size of this massive 2 storey brick/tile family home will abolutely amaze you and your family - just brilliant for the growing family. What a brilliant...

CALLING ALL 1ST HOME OWNERS, RETIREES &amp; INVESTORS!

3 Clint Close, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $266,500 NEG

This property has been REDUCED AND THE OWNER HAS INSTRUCTED ME TO SELL! Set in the new Gracemere development, in a quiet cul-de-sec, this home is designed for...

1054m Home Site Close To CQ University

13 Kilkenny Court, Kawana 4701

Residential Land Available in Kilkenny Court, Kawana is a 1054m ( Acre Plus) home ... $119,000

Available in Kilkenny Court, Kawana is a 1054m ( Acre Plus) home site just across the highway from the University. This elevated home site has view out across the...

1125m Home Site with Views to Mt Archer

15 Kilkenny Court, Kawana 4701

Residential Land Located at 15 Kilkenny Court is this generous size building site just ... $119,000

Located at 15 Kilkenny Court is this generous size building site just across the highway from CQU with views across the City to Mt Archer. Local shopping, Schools...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $238,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

PONY HEAVEN - BLISSFULLY POSITIONED

195 Mason Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

1,151m2 of Home and registered Stables. Currently rented for $440 per week! CHECK OUT this Horse lovers DELIGHT in Town! - Featuring DIRECT ACCESS to the stables...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Sandy seaside luxury escape you have to see

ULTIMATE ESCAPE: This seaside mini-mansion offers oodles of luxury.

Beach front property on the market for $1.25M

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!