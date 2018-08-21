Cyclone Debbie damage and Kershaw Gardens on Rocky agenda

The flood mitigation system protects houses at Rodboro St as flood waters from Cyclone Debbie arrive.

CYCLONE Debbie, Kershaw Gardens and reconfiguring one lot into 126 lots are on the agenda for Rockhampton Region councillors today.

Rockhampton Region councillors have a busy day today with three committees meeting at City Hall.

At 9am, the council's planning and regulatory committee meeting has a full morning of agenda items.

These include a request for extension to the relevant period for a development incentives application for a bulk store.

The committee will also discuss infrastructure charges for a development permit for reconfiguring one lot into 126 lots (121 residential lots, two management lots, one active open space lot, one linear open space lot, and one balance lot).

Other items of interest include a development application for operational works for an advertising device (billboard sign) and discussion of council's animal management - surrendered and unclaimed - policy.

The council's proposed animal inspection program is also due to be discussed.

The council's infrastructure committee meeting is set to begin at 12.30pm.

Items for debate include Cyclone Debbie flood damage and the southern car park of Kershaw Gardens, which reopened earlier this month in time for its 30th birthday celebration.

The council's infrastructure planning monthly operations August report and civil operations monthly operations report will also be tabled.

At 3pm, the Airport, Water and Waste Committee will discuss the airport's operation and performance report for July.

The committee will also debate interim solutions for roadside bin stations.