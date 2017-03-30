Cyclone Debbie doesn't stop trade at St Lawrence pub

Image from Midge Point at height of cyclone Debbie. While St Lawrence, Clairview and Marlborough didn't suffer major damage, they copped strong wind gusts and rain which caused flash flooding.

ST LAWRENCE may have been getting battered by the remnants of Cyclone Debbie, but the folks there weren't letting that stop them from having a beer.

Sportsman's Arms Hotel publican Lindsay Cocup said there were a few trees down as a result of gusty winds, but no major damage to property.

On the whole, he said the town was pretty calm about the whole event, with many locals gathered for a beer yesterday afternoon.

Lindsay said the wildest weather hit about eight hours after the eye of Cyclone Debbie passed over North Queensland.

Since the storm hit, Lindsay said they had experienced about 300mm of rain.

He said some people had taken advantage of the good water flow and had already been out trying to catch barramundi.

Further north at Clairview, holiday park owner Julie Larsen said they had suffered some minor damage, but would have the park back up and running in time for their big Easter fishing competition.

She said they had several people staying at the park after being evacuated from Mackay and Airlie Beach.

Down in Marlborough, motel and caravan park owner Sharon Christensen was preparing to be isolated for a few days as flash flooding closed the Bruce Hwy south of the township.

She said they had house many people who had driven from Mackay after they were identified as living in the zones expected to be impacted by the storm surge.

While many had left yesterday morning to drive home, some families remained.

Sharon said they helped as many people as possible, including those with animals.

"Most people are very understanding and just appreciate you can help them,” she said.

On the bright side, Sharon said it was the first time the property's rain tanks had been full in two years which came as a welcome sight.