Cyclone Debbie storm surge has CQ town on high alert

THE storm surge set to follow Tropical Cyclone Debbie is of "biggest concern" to Mackay's emergency services, given its predicted to hit right on high tide.

At 12.30pm Sunday the region's Local Disaster Management Group was "stood up" and emergency service leaders planned how it would cope with the impending cyclone.

Currently the Category 2 cyclone is expected to hit between Ayr and Proserpine as a Category 4 with up to 260kmhr winds at 10am Tuesday.

If the cyclone continued on its current path it was expected storm surge at Mackay would be 0.3m, while Midge Point would see 0.6m.

King tide and storm surge

But given the cyclone could still swing south, putting Mackay in the eye of the storm, Mackay Regional Council emergency management coordinator Anthony Lee urged to plan for the worst case scenario.

Mr Lee said if the storm hit Mackay it could draw a storm surge of 1.8m, which would coincide with the 5.9m high tide.

Up to 25,500 Mackay residents would then be forced to evacuate.

At Midge Point, it could bring a storm surge of 4.7m, which would force the 300 residents to evacuate.

As Mr Lee said "there's quite a scope there".

Mayor Greg Williamson then sent a message to residents, urging them to put together a plan for their homes, businesses and pets, and to listen intently for further instructions.

"We're going to be very, very wet over the next couple of days and that brings with it a whole lot of problems too," Cr Williamson said.

"There's a storm surge associated with any cyclone and the closer it gets to us the more likelihood of a destructive storm surge will be for our area.

"You need to pack, you need to be prepared with a household plan, a business plan and even a pet plan. You now need to listen very, very intently... to make sure you're completely aware of what's going on with this cyclone."

Queensland Police Service's Anthony Cowan said police would door knock areas that needed to be evacuated.

Residents would need to follow directions calmly and be prepared to leave.

The SES's Selina Neill said they had about 40 requests for sand bags since Sunday morning.

However she urged able-bodied residents to come to designate council depos to fill their own sand bags so it could give priority to elderly or disabled residents.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service inspector Russell Collier urged residents also to be mindful of their actions after the cyclone.

"People have a tendency to go outside straight away and start to look around. Don't do that, if you have no need to go out, stay at home," he said.

"People need to be aware their are dangers outside of the cyclone itself."

Mackay's Local Disaster Management Group will meet again on Monday at 9am.

This is when they will start deciding where residents will be evacuated to, if that was necessary.

