Cyclone Debbie: Worst cyclone in years to hit Queensland

26th Mar 2017 8:09 PM Updated: 11:25 PM
INCOMING: Cyclone Debbie is the worst cyclone Queensland has seen since Yasi in 2011.
INCOMING: Cyclone Debbie is the worst cyclone Queensland has seen since Yasi in 2011.

CYCLONE DEBBIE is the biggest Cyclone Queensland has seen since Cyclone Yasi, the Bureau of Meteorology's chief regional director says.

BoM's Queensland regional director Bruce Gunn used the comparison to the devastating Category 5 cyclone, which tore through Queensland in 2011, leaving a $3.5 billion clean-up bill, to warn Queenslanders to prepare.  

Mr Gunn tonight said Cyclone Debbie is "very dangerous" and has progressed to a Category 2.

He said it is forecast to develop into a Category 4, a cyclone which sustains winds in the range of 160-200km/h with mega-gusts of 280km/h.

"Cyclone Debbie is likely to maintain cyclone strength for some distance inland towards Charters Towers, with damaging to destructive winds, delivering significant rainfall as it tracks to the west-southwest," Mr Gunn said.

Areas near the core are the most severe, but BoM is warning that areas "several hundred kilometres" from the cyclone's centre could expect "very destructive winds".  

BoM is also warning of localised flash flooding with daily widespread falls of up to 200mm, which could place further pressure on an already-flooded Fitzroy River catchment.

A "flood watch" is in place for every river catchment between Cairns and Gladstone.

"Storm surge is also risk factor, and if the cyclone crosses the coast around high tide this will enhance these effects. People living in coastal or low lying areas prone to flooding should follow the advice of local emergency services and relocate while there is time."

Topics:  central queensland cyclone cyclone debbie qld queensland wildweather

QUEENSLAND hasn’t seen such a violent cyclone in six years.

Cyclone Debbie on collision course with CQ towns: BOM

UPDATE: New radar images show Cyclone Debbie is on a collision course with CQ towns.

CYCLONE Debbie to make a U-turn to CQ's coast after wreaking havoc.

Cyclone Debbie 'storm surge' has CQ town on high alert

King tide and storm surge

STORM surge could reach almost two metres at CQ town.

Cyclone alert: Residents told to evacuate immediately

Rsidents in the orange and red zone have been told to evacuate by tonight.

AREAS in the red and orange zones told to evacuate immediately.

