Cyclone Debbie: Worst cyclone in years to hit Queensland

CYCLONE DEBBIE is the biggest Cyclone Queensland has seen since Cyclone Yasi, the Bureau of Meteorology's chief regional director says.

BoM's Queensland regional director Bruce Gunn used the comparison to the devastating Category 5 cyclone, which tore through Queensland in 2011, leaving a $3.5 billion clean-up bill, to warn Queenslanders to prepare.

Mr Gunn tonight said Cyclone Debbie is "very dangerous" and has progressed to a Category 2.

He said it is forecast to develop into a Category 4, a cyclone which sustains winds in the range of 160-200km/h with mega-gusts of 280km/h.

"Cyclone Debbie is likely to maintain cyclone strength for some distance inland towards Charters Towers, with damaging to destructive winds, delivering significant rainfall as it tracks to the west-southwest," Mr Gunn said.

Areas near the core are the most severe, but BoM is warning that areas "several hundred kilometres" from the cyclone's centre could expect "very destructive winds".

BoM is also warning of localised flash flooding with daily widespread falls of up to 200mm, which could place further pressure on an already-flooded Fitzroy River catchment.

A "flood watch" is in place for every river catchment between Cairns and Gladstone.

"Storm surge is also risk factor, and if the cyclone crosses the coast around high tide this will enhance these effects. People living in coastal or low lying areas prone to flooding should follow the advice of local emergency services and relocate while there is time."