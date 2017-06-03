Cyclone Debbie's recovery boss stands down

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Army Brigadier Chris Field meeting with Whitsunday Island Residents after Cyclone Debbie hit the area. Picture: Wesley Monts

THE man who led the State in its recovery from Cyclone Debbie's wrath has stood down from the top position.

The Queensland Government has assumed full responsibility for the state's recovery efforts following Tropical Cyclone Debbie, allowing Defence to conclude support with Brigadier Chris Field completing his appointment as the Queensland State Recovery Coordinator on Friday, 2 June 2017.

Brigadier Field and a small Defence planning team have worked closely with the Queensland Government and eight of the most affected councils to develop the State Plan 2017-19 Operation Queensland Recovery, which will guide ongoing recovery efforts to be managed by local government authorities.

"The focus of Operation Queensland Recovery is to support Queenslanders working to recover, reconnect and rebuild more resilient communities following the effects of the cyclone," Brigadier Field said.

"Queensland is now in full recovery and has sophisticated systems in place to position the state to successfully continue its ongoing recovery efforts."

In the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, more than 1,600 Australian Defence Force personnel were deployed to provide a rapid response to assist communities across the Whitsunday region, Mackay, Moranbah, and Rockhampton.

"It has been an honour to have served alongside Queensland's citizens, leaders, communities and first responders as they recover and work to bring the state back on track to thrive in the future."

The duties of State Recovery Coordinator will transition to the Chief Executive Officer of the Queensland Reconstruction Authority, Mr Brendan Moon, supported by deputies from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Police Service.