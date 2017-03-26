31°
Cyclone flood fears: Rockhampton 'in the lap of the gods'

Michelle Gately
| 26th Mar 2017 2:52 PM Updated: 3:11 PM
The Fitzroy River continues to rise covering the Riverside Walk in 2012 making for some interesting photo opportunities. Councillor Tony Williams says it's too early to tell if we'll see similar flooding as a result of Cyclone Debbie.
The Fitzroy River continues to rise covering the Riverside Walk in 2012 making for some interesting photo opportunities. Councillor Tony Williams says it's too early to tell if we'll see similar flooding as a result of Cyclone Debbie.

IT'S one of the largest river systems in the country, so waiting to see if Cyclone Debbie will flood the Fitzroy is something which, according to Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams, is still "in the lap of the gods".

Parts of the massive river system are already flooding, following heavy downpours in the region last week.

Moderate flooding has been reported for the Connors and Isaac Rivers, with the Isaac River at Yatton reaching 11.56m this morning.

At 8am today, the Fitzroy River at Riverslea was 4.61m and rising.

However, Cr Williams said it was still too early to tell if there would be widespread flooding affecting Rockhampton.

Although flash flooding and road closures are expected from the deluge Debbie will bring as she moves inland, Cr Williams said the size of the Fitzroy catchment would mean Rockhampton would have roughly a week's notice of any moderate or major river flooding.

The situation is expected to become clearer as the cyclone makes landfall.

For now Rockhampton Regional Council is monitoring Cyclone Debbie's progress, but the Local Disaster Management Group has not yet been activated.

Following heavy rain last week, council crews went through known flash flooding hotspots to clear drains and debris ahead of up to 400mm expected to fall thanks to Debbie.

Cr Williams said while there are over $60 million worth of infrastructure works still in the pipeline following Cyclone Marcia, those drainage projects that had been completed held up well against extreme rainfall last week.

He said the $3 million second stage of the McLeod Park Drainage Scheme, diverting water from near North Rockhampton State High School to Moores Creek, had performed particularly well.

Cr Williams said funds had been allocated in future budgets to continue upgrading infrastructure.

"We realise there's a lot more we need to continue working on and slowly we're allocating funding towards that too so we can start addressing those problems in the future," he said.

With heavy rain hitting the region, Cr Williams said it was vital motorists report any potholes on Rockhampton roads so they can be addressed before they become major issues.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie fitzroy flood fitzroy river flood rockhampton regional council rockhampton weather tc debbie

