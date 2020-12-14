Cyclone-like conditions coming as 500mm dumped on southeast

Southeast Queensland residents have been warned by authorities to brace for cyclone-like conditions as a big wet drenches areas from Bundaberg to northern New South Wales.

Parts of the southeast were soaked by more than half a metre of rain this weekend and 10m swells with wild weather prompting more than 600 emergency calls.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan warned on Sunday afternoon that the significant weather event would last through to Monday night.

Isolated parts of the southeast were warned of a possible 200-300mm rainfall on Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The City of Gold Coast at 7pm on Sunday issued a 'watch and act' warning for residents in Currumbin and Tallebudgera, with an emergency assembly point established in the area.

Residents in these areas were warned properties may be impacted by flooding in the coming hours.

"In the event you need to evacuate, seek shelter with friends and family where possible," the City of Gold Coast wrote in a statement.

"An Emergency Assembly Point has been established at our Reedy Creek Waste and Recycling Centrelocated at 61 Hutchinson Street, Burleigh Heads.

"Anyone needing shelter will be processed at this location before being provided details on shelter arrangements."

Moreton Bay Regional Council took the decision to open three evacuation centres in the event conditions in the region escalated.

Centres were established at Bongaree (Bribie Island Rec Hall), Caboolture (Caboolture Memorial Hall) and Woodford (Memorial Community Hall) and opened at 10pm.

"I am told by the bureau that whilst this is not a cyclone many of the impacts from this weather event will be similar to a category one cyclone event," Mr Ryan said.

"It'll be the equivalent of an east coast low."

Residents from Bundaberg to Northern New South Wales were warned to expect heavy rain, damaging winds, and the possibility of flash flooding.

Mr Ryan said tides and waves would impact parts of Moreton Bay including Redcliffe and urged parents in the area to ensure their children do not enter the water.

"This is not a playground, so whether it's localised flooding or flash flooding, or it is Moreton Bay and we see waves where we don't usually see waves, keep your kids away," he said.

"There is a dangerous possibility if kids playing in floodwaters or they are playing in those tides."

Scenes from Coolangatta as wild weather lashed The Gold Coast. Photograph : Jason O'Brien

At 7pm Sunday the State Emergency Service had received 618 requests for assistance across the state since 6pm Saturday night for water leaks, damaged roofs and fallen trees across Ipswich, the Gold Coast and Logan regions.

Sandbagging stations were opened on the Gold Coast but had to be closed at 6pm Sunday for safety reasons.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Commissioner Greg Leach urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel until this afternoon because of the risk of low-level and flash flooding.

"The roads are going to be slippery and dangerous so we urge you to keep off the road," he said.

"The main areas affected have been Ipswich, Logan and the Gold Coast and that's where the predominance of the weather is likely to impact over the next 24 hours, but this system is potentially going to impact from Bundaberg right through into North New South Wales."

Scenes on the M1 at Nerang where a fallen tree caused delays as wild weather lashed The Gold Coast. Photograph : Jason O'Brien

Commissioner Leach said the significant deluge had brought the Fraser Island bushfire under control and management of the fire would now move to a recovery phase.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said the weather system was forecast to begin to move south from Monday afternoon but unsettled weather would continue through the rest of the week.

"We're expecting the winds to ease right out as that moves on shore, we're still expecting gale (wind) warnings for the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast today, but those should ease by the afternoon and that risk of heavy rainfall should ease as well," he said.

"The damaging winds and the heavy rainfall should be done by Tuesday but we're likely to see unsettled weather continuing for pretty much the rest of the week, so some shower activity, cloudy skies for pretty much the rests of the week and much more modest rainfall from Tuesday.

Motorists driving through the rain at the corner of Old Gympie Rd and Kilcoy Beerwah Rd. Photo: Natalie Wynne

"Dangerous surf, abnormally high tides could linger into Tuesday."

Mr Kennedy said almost all sites across the Gold Coast hinterland broke their records for daily rainfall in December.

In Upper Springbrook, a whopping 475mm of rain in 24 hours replaced the weather site's former daily rainfall record of 131mm on December 13 2007.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said this was the first display of the dramatic La Nina weather pattern that has been sitting over Queensland for several months.

"This is finally a weather system that is strong enough, big enough and deep enough that is taking advantage of La Nina and that's why it's not just giving us a bit of rain, it's giving us a lot," she said.

The Queensland Government's Brisbane wave monitoring website recorded a huge 10m swell before midnight on Saturday off the shore of North Stradbroke's Point Lookout.

All beaches on the Gold Coast and 20 on the Sunshine Coast were closed on Sunday with a combination of wild weather and abnormally high tides making conditions dangerous.

Flooding in Whiting Street, Labrador. Photo Supplied Facebook Robert McKnight

Mr Kennedy said the conditions could lead to significant coastal erosion about areas exposed to wave action.

"That significant and dangerous swell around the 3-4m mark, in combination with strong to gain for winds as well, that's really helping to drive quite a lot of wave action into the shore," he said.

RAINFALL TOTALS Friday 9am to Sunday 5pm

Upper Springbrook - 534 mm

Tomewin - 401mm

Lower Springbrook - 388mm

Upper Tallebudgera - 386mm

Binna Burra - 292mm

Coolangatta - 216mm

Sunshine Coast Airport - 157mm

Brisbane - 41mm

RECORDS BROKEN

Daily rainfall levels for December

Upper Springbrook

Previous record of 131mm on 13 Dec 2007

New record 475mm

Coolangatta

Previous record of 157mm on 8 Dec 2004

New record 166mm

Binna Burra

Previous record of 128mm on 17 Dec 2018

New record 254mm

