Cyclone Linda has come and gone

CYCLONE SWELL: Surfers flocked to Nielson Beach, Bundaberg, on Wednesday morning to make the most of the disappointingly small swell generated by Cyclone Linda.

CYCLONE SWELL: Surfers flocked to Nielson Beach, Bundaberg, on Wednesday morning to make the most of the disappointingly small swell generated by Cyclone Linda. Mike Knott BUN140318SURFING5

CYCLONE Linda has passed and the Bureau of Meteorology doesn't expect Rockhampton and the Capricornia district to feel the effects.

BoM released a video update this morning at 11am for ex-tropical cyclone Linda's potential impacts for south-east Queensland.

"It did brief reach category one cyclone intensity over the Coral Sea for a period from late yesterday through early this morning,” BoM Meteorologist Adam Morgan said in the video.

Mr Morgan said the cyclone was it was quite a long way south over the coral sea to form into a tropical cyclone but "it is something we do see from time to time.”

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Linda has now transitioned into a tropical low and as it moves towards the Queensland coast, it is likely to run into the upper jet stream.

The upper jet stream is a region of very fast winds in the upper atmosphere that will do two things.

"First the speed of the jet stream winds will effectively slice the top off the tropical low, meaning it is very unlikely it will regain cyclone structure,” Mr Morgan said.

"Secondly, the direction of the jet streams winds will direct the low towards the southeast, away from the Queensland coast into the Tasman sea.”

Maroochydore beach is closed as Cyclone Linda sends strong winds. John McCutcheon

BoM warns it is not an east coast low however people on the East Coast will still feel the effects of the ex-tropical Cyclone Linda.

"Strong to gale force winds (are) possible along the coastal stretch south from the Capricornia during Wednesday and Thursday,” Mr Morgan said.

Down south, large waves and dangerous surf conditions are developing along the east coast of Fraser Island, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast.

"Thursday mornings high tide might be higher than the highest tide of the year and we could see some inundation of low lying areas,” Mr Morgan siad.

"Those hazardous surf conditions will extend down as far as the Coffs Coast during the day on Thursday.”

The low is expected to curve away in the Tasman Sea and it will likely pass to Lord Howe Island