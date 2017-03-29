Cyclone Marcia generators on their way to help Debbie's victims

Bevan Slattery's staff in front of a truck with the generators he donated to Rockhampton after Cyclone Marcia. Those will now be sent north to Mackay in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

10.15AM: HELP is on the way from Rockhampton to cyclone-devastated Mackay, with 40 generators being sent to those in need.

The generators were donated by former resident and millionaire IT entrepreneur Bevan Slattery following Cyclone Marcia in 2015.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said they saved lives, allowing sleeping and breathing machinery to operate and provided much-needed 'fridge and fan' relief for the most vulnerable in our community.

Now, Rockhampton Regional Council is paying the generosity forward, today preparing to send the generators to the Mackay region as they struggle to recover in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

The Morning Bulletin understands Mackay has sold out of generators.