Cyclone may form as chain of tropical lows loom off Nth Qld

The Bureau of Meteorology advised at 2pm AEST Saturday, a number of tropical lows were analysed along the monsoon trough including one off the Peninsula coast, another south of Sudest Island (PNG) and further one near the Solomon Islands. There is a high chance that a tropical cyclone will form in the northern Coral Sea over the next few days.

Harry Clark Meteorologist Bureau of Meteorology said at this stage the main focus was on the Peninsula system while there was chance the two could deepen as well.

Map forecast for 08:00 Sunday December 30, 2018, shows location of tropical lows. BOM

"At this stage it (the low) is likely to track westward and into the Gulf over the next 48 hours, but it's still up in the air whether it will form into a cyclone or not,” he said.

"Beyond that it gets tricky. It's likely it will start moving easterly again into the Coral Sea and south eastward. A lot depends on whether it forms into a cyclone or not. We don't want to jump the gun.”

He said it as too early to discuss any potential impact on Central Queensland which, if it did happen, would be well into next week.

The forecast for Capricornia today is mostly sunny with slight chance of showers near the coast, near zero chance elsewhere. Winds easterly 20 to 30 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures 30 to 35.

For Monday it will is mostly the same. Winds easterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light before dawn then becoming easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning. Overnight temperatures falling to between 18 and 22 with daytime temperatures reaching 30 to 35.

At 4am, the BOM's Coral Sea outlook said the slow-moving tropical low was located about 80km east-southeast of Lockhart River.

The system was currently embedded within the strengthening monsoon trough, which extends from the Arafura Sea and into the northern Gulf of Carpentaria and Coral Sea.

The embedded tropical low is expected to slowly deepen today while moving slowly west onto Cape York Peninsula.

Uncertainty persists regarding whether the system will move further west into the Gulf of Carpentaria or remain over Cape York Peninsula late today and into Monday.

Regardless of its movement, the tropical low and monsoon trough are expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, and localised damaging wind gusts.

Six hourly rainfall totals between 120mm to 180mm are likely over coastal and adjacent inland areas north of about Cairns, and extending west across the Peninsula during Sunday. Isolated heavier falls are possible, particularly with embedded thunderstorms.

Damaging winds, with peak gusts up to 90km/h are possible from this afternoon.

Locations which may be affected include Lockhart River, Weipa, Aurukun, Old Mapoon, Coen, Torres Strait Islands, Cooktown, Musgrave, Laura, Hope Vale, Wujal Wujal and Port Douglas.