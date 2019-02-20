Cyclone Oma could cross the coast over the weekend

CAT 2: Tropical Cyclone Oma is currently off New Caledonia, about 1,100 kilometres north-east of Brisbane.

CAT 2: Tropical Cyclone Oma is currently off New Caledonia, about 1,100 kilometres north-east of Brisbane. Contributed

TROPICAL Cyclone Oma could possibly cross the coast over the weekend and Gladstone is one location potentially in her path.

Water Police have warned all boaties and swimmers to consider staying away from the surf as extreme weather conditions, whipped up by the tropical cyclone, set in.

A hazardous surf warning is in place for the Capricornia Coast, which would impede coastal activities like rock fishing, boating and swimming.

Yeppoon king tide: Yeppoon king tide

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said there was still too much uncertainty to give an accurate position of where the cyclone might cross the coast.

"A coastal crossing can't be ruled out, then again it might not cross the coast at all,” she said.

"If it does cross landfall, it is possible it would cross between Gladstone and Coolangatta.”

The tropical cyclone, which has been downgraded to Category 2, is currently off New Caledonia, about 1,100 kilometres north-east of Brisbane in the Coral Sea and it is tracking south-west.

The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast path for Tropical Cyclone Oma. Contributed

Ms Wong said the Category 2 system was looking like it would approach the southern Queensland and northern New South Wales coastline over the weekend.

"Currently we are expecting it to remain Category 2 at least until Saturday morning as it tracks towards the south-east coast,” Ms Wong said.

"As it tacks further south, beyond Saturday, it is likely to weaken.

"But there is a little too much uncertainty in the forecast track map and if it does turn further north-west instead it would remain over warmer waters.

"It is also still possible it could turn south-east towards New Zealand over the weekend, but it is looking more likely to either hang around the south-east coastline or head further north-west.”

While high tides of up to 5.16m were seen lapping at Yeppoon's doorstep yesterday, south of 1770 is where the real havoc is being caused, with some coastal damage and flooding already underway.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We are already seeing high tides all along the east coast of Queensland, combined with increasing swell and coastal erosion with those heavier waves south of 1770,” Ms Wong said.

Ms Wong also confirmed the hazardous surf warning was for coastal locations south of 1770.

"Yeppoon is a little too far north and protected by the great barrier reef,” she said.

"However, these conditions are expected to worsen and move further north so keep up to date with those warnings as they are issued.”